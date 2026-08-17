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Andoni (Andy) Ortun 🇪🇸's avatar
Andoni (Andy) Ortun 🇪🇸
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A hollow threat is a projection of weakness. Iran is winning this asymmetric kinetic war that's costing billions to America and a fraction to Iran; all because Donald Trump is compromised by Israel's Mossad and has to obey Israel's orders because of it. The whole world is laughing, Gen. Randy George warned about this.

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