Savage Minds

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Loam's avatar
Loam
2h

China has specialized in building; the US, in destroying. This statement would have seemed exaggerated 30 years ago; today, it is not.

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Feral Finster's avatar
Feral Finster
2h

At risk of overstating the obvious: there will be no agreement with Iran, because there is no agreement that Iran can make that will satisfy Israel.

I suspect that the United States will simply go nuclear after the midterms.

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