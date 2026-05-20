Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi participates in the BRICS Foreign Ministers meeting in New Delhi, India, 14 May 2026. Photo credit: Manish Swarup)

On Monday, 18 May, Iran submitted its fresh 14-point proposal for peace to the US through Pakistani mediators, despite expressing doubts about the seriousness of Washington’s commitment to diplomacy.

“Contradictory and excessive stances” by the US are a serious obstacle to the fruition of the diplomatic process, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was reported telling Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, during a meeting on Monday in Tehran.

Though the details of Iran’s fresh proposals are unknown, Press TV reported that it is focused on “confidence building measures,” including the removal of all sanctions and ending the war on all fronts in the region.

Iran denied reports about its nuclear program being one of the points in the peace proposal, claiming any discussion on the matter will happen after the end of the war in the region and without compromising its right to enrichment.

US President Donald Trump, however, continues to insist that Iran’s nuclear program remains the central issue. Even on Monday he repeated his stance, saying “no nuclear weapons for Iran.”

He had rejected Iran’s previous 14-point proposal, submitted earlier this month, calling it “totally unacceptable” and threatened to revive the military attacks on the country, halted since the ceasefire implemented on 8 April.

Esmail Baghaei, official spokesperson of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, however, claimed on Monday that despite rejecting it publicly, the Trump administration had sent “a set of revised points and considerations” to its previous 14-point proposal.

Baghaei also claimed the new proposals are revised according to the feedback received from the US.

Iran has been insisting on addressing issues such as ending the war in Lebanon, removal of sanctions, release of frozen Iranian assets, war compensation, and a guarantee that no new wars would be waged against it in the future, calling them “confidence-building measures.”

The US has been insisting on the removal of enriched uranium from Iran and restrictions on its enrichment program, along with the removal of the blockade imposed on the Strait of Hormuz since the beginning of the war.

Trump’s war rhetoric

The news of the fresh submission of a 14-point proposal for peace came amid the latest round of threats of military escalation issued by Trump.

On Sunday, Trump had threatened to launch an attack against Iran at any moment, asking the Iranians to make a deal soon to avoid the war. He declared “the clock is ticking” and in the absence of a deal “there won’t be anything left of them.”

On Monday, Trump also claimed that a military aggression against Iran was already scheduled for Tuesday.

He claimed he was persuaded to postpone the scheduled offensive by Qatari Emir Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and UAE President Mohamed Zayed Al Nahyan in light of “serious negotiations” now taking place to “make a deal” with Iran.

He warned that “the deal” must be acceptable to the US and other countries in the region, otherwise the US military remains ready to launch a “full and large scale assault on Iran, on a moment’s notice.”

Iran is ready for every scenario

Various Iranian officials rejected Trump’s threats of war, claiming their country is ready to face any scenario and will never compromise on its core interests.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterated on Monday that “Iran enters negotiations with dignity and strength while safeguarding the rights of the nation, and it will never retreat from the legitimate rights of the people and the country.”

Pezeshkian also rejected Trump’s ultimatums and threats, saying “dialogue does not mean surrender” and Iran is ready to face all kinds of threats.

Warning the US and its allies against repeating the “strategic mistakes” they made while launching the attacks on 28 February, commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya central headquarters, General Ali Abdollahi, said on Tuesday that this time they “will confront” an enemy which is far more powerful and greater in capabilities.