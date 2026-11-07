A woman walks past a banner depicting US President Donald Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, US Vice President JD Vance and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff on a street in Tehran, 4 November. Phot credit: Majid Asgaripour

No amount of rhetoric and threats of aggression will undermine its people’s will to protect its sovereignty and national integrity, Iran reiterated in the context of talks about the Donald Trump administration’s possible escalation in the war after being crushed in the US midterm elections.

Though Trump admitted that the US-Israeli war on Iran was the main factor in his Republican Party’s losses in the November 3 midterm elections, he attempted to justify his decision to go to the war and even said he will do it again if necessary.

In yet another TV interview after the results were announced on Wednesday, Trump even hinted that the US may have to do “something big” in order to make sure that Iran never gets nuclear weapons.

Iran has always maintained it never wanted to develop nuclear weapons, and its nuclear programme is legal and for peaceful purposes only, and it called the US-Israeli war, launched in February, illegal.

Reacting to US election results, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, speaker of the Iranian parliament and head of its negotiating team, asked the Trump administration to heed the will of the American people and stop the war.

“Conscience or cost of living, Americans said no to war, and we endorse this message. If the US government betrays their public will to serve international paymasters and blackmailers, it will learn our no come with a nightmare,” Qalibaf said in a post on X.

The US is the greatest threat to NPT.

Calling the US “the greatest threat” to the nuclear non-proliferation regime, the official spokesperson of Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Esmail Baghaei, had warned on Monday against any normalisation of nuclear military threats.

Baghaei’s reaction came hours after journalist Tucker Carlson, citing unknown sources, had claimed that the US is under Israeli pressure to use nuclear weapons against Iran any day after the midterm elections.

Iran claimed that such “explicit or implicit threats against a country’s nuclear facilities and alluding to the use of specific weapons effectively encourage actors to violate fundamental international treaties.”

Earlier in October, various US officials had also threatened the use of “the mother of all bombs” on Iran.

Reacting to fresh threats of escalation in the war, going on for eight months now, various Iranian officials have warned of strong and unprecedented retaliation.

Esmail Qaani, head of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Quds Forces said on Wednesday that any new attack will lead to a multi-front war in the region and may even threaten navigation through the Bab al-Mandab in the Red Sea.

Repeating the Iranian claims that Trump “gambled on war with Iran after being misled by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu”, Qaani pointed out that the joint force of the Resistance in the region should not be undermined.

He claimed that all the resistance fronts in the region, in Yemen, Lebanon, and Iraq, are united like never before and have pleaded loyalty to the Supreme Leader.

“Those irresponsible US leaders should know that today the entire Resistance is one front with unity across different arenas. Therefore, do not calculate the depth of the front based on weapons range alone; you must also factor in the depth of the Resistance,” Ghani told Sepah News.

The same banner being burnt in an organised, symbolic denunciation of the United States and Israel by Iranian government supporters in Islamic Revolution Square in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, 4 November 2026. Phot credit: Vahid Salemi

Not even the slightest submissive inclination

In a message to the nation on the occasion of the National Day for Fighting Global Arrogance (Aban 13) on Wednesday, Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei warned against “even the slightest submissive inclination towards domineering enemy” and asked the government to make “Iran ever stronger.”

Aban 13 is celebrated in Iran on November 4 every year to mark the occasion of Iranian students occupying the US embassy in Tehran after the Islamic Revolution in 1979. The occupation, which lasted for over a year, was launched after it was claimed that the embassy was supporting pro-Shah elements and trying to sabotage the revolution.

Any concession to the Americans “will squander the great capital acquired through the blood of martyrs and the sacrifices of all sections of the nation and will embolden the arrogant enemy to make further excessive demands and commit further acts of aggression and war,” Khamenei said.

He underlined that the successive US administrations have consistently worked to undermine Iran and its Islamic Revolution since 1979 and repeatedly faced defeats.

Referring to the ongoing war against Iran as “the self-inflicted disgrace of the arrogant powers”, Khamenei claimed that it has led to the “declining power and domination, in both its military hard power dimension and its international soft-power dimension” and caused the US “an irreversible fall” and “accelerated the process of its collapse”.

More tankers hit in the Strait of Hormuz.

At least six oil tankers were damaged after they hit sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday and early morning Thursday, the IRGC claimed. It claimed that all the ships were trying to violate the Iranian restrictions and attempting to cross the Strait using the “unauthorised” route in the Omani waters.

Four ships were hit on Wednesday, while two more ships were hit in the early morning of Thursday. The IRGC also claimed two tug boats were also damaged because of the explosion of the sea mines.

A day after the reports claimed the US carried out fresh attacks on its Qesham Island, Iran claimed on Wednesday it drowned yet another US MQ-1 drone.

This was the 15th such drone destroyed by Iran since the beginning of the war in February.