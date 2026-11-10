Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Iranian Supreme National Security Council chief Mohsen Rezaei at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, on 5 November 2026. Photo credit: Alexei Babushkin

The chief of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Mohsen Rezaei, visited Moscow on Thursday, 5 November, and met Russian President Vladimir Putin amidst fresh threats of escalation against his country issued by US President Donald Trump.

On the same day, Reuters reported that Iran presented a fresh proposal to the US related to its nuclear programme through Qatar.

Iran refuted those reports, claiming that no further discussion on its nuclear programme or the Strait of Hormuz would be held until the US agrees to its seven conditions submitted earlier.

Iran’s seven conditions include the end of war on all fronts, reparation for the damages caused by the illegitimate war, lifting of the naval blockade and illegal unilateral sanctions, and access to its frozen foreign assets, among others.

These conditions were formally proposed to the US last month, with the US repeatedly refusing to respond to them and putting the counterproposal to address the nuclear issue upfront.

Though Rezaei’s meeting with Putin was largely confined to bilateral relations between Russia and Iran, the reports in Iranian media also indicated both the leaders discussed the developments related to the US-Israeli war on Iran.

Speaking to media after his meeting, Rezaei claimed Putin condemned the illegal war and threats of fresh escalation. Rezaei also claimed that Putin offered his support to end the war. Both the countries also discussed post-war reconstruction and agreed all forms of foreign interventions in regional security must end, Iranian media reported.

In order to minimise the effects of sanctions, the intensification of mutual cooperation through greater energy exchanges in the form of constructing a gas pipeline and a railway route between both the countries was also proposed.

The US is prepared to launch fresh attacks.

A day after his Republican Party lost the majority in both chambers of the US Congress in the midterm elections, Trump admitted that the war on Iran played a crucial role in the loss. However, he also refused to seek the war’s end and has continued to issue fresh threats of escalation.

Trump dismissed the significance of reports about Iran reviewing nuclear proposals in conversations with reporters in the White House on Thursday, claiming “it does not make a difference what they are looking at.”

He reiterated that the US will make sure that Iran is “never going to have nuclear weapons” and may launch fresh attacks to finish the job.

Responding to a question about whether the US will resume the strikes on Iran now that the midterm was over, Trump claimed that he is yet to make a final decision on the issue and people will know about it “soon enough.”

Talking about Iran’s nuclear facilities, Trump said that the US has already destroyed most of it, but whether it will attack the remaining ones, such as the Pickaxe mountain (Kuh-e Kolang), is yet to be decided.

Trump also repeated his claims that the US has already destroyed most of Iran’s nuclear capabilities and will decide soon whether “we want to go further and certify it so that it never happens again.”

As far as the preparations for fresh attacks and destruction of the “rest of Iran” are concerned, “we are very much locked and loaded,” he claimed.

An US news channel also reported, citing unnamed sources on Thursday, that the country is all set to resume its strike on Iran next week. It claimed the decision for the same was made during a series of meetings between Trump and other officials in Washington on Wednesday and Thursday.

The sign of desperation

Iran has condemned the repeated threats of a new escalation, including the use of nuclear weapons, issued in various ways by the US and Israel in the last weeks, calling them attempts to “normalise nuclear warfare.”

Reacting to Trump’s threats against its nuclear installations, head of Atomic Energy Association of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami called it a reflection of desperation.

Noting that any attack or threats of an attack on nuclear facilities amount to a violation of international law and the International Atomic Energy Association (IAEA) conventions, Eslami questioned the silence of the IAEA on those threats.

He repeated the Iranian accusation that the silence of the head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, on repeated threats is yet another example of him being an “obedient agent” of the US and Israel and claimed that he has passed secret and sensitive information about Iran’s nuclear programme to them.

Condemning what he called the “double standards” of Grossi, Eslami claimed that his actions “amount to an abuse of the authority entrusted to international institutions and called into question their credibility,” IRNA reported.

Several other Iranian officials also warned neighbouring countries to stay away. They said all those countries involved in US aggression against Iran would be a “legitimate target” of its retaliation.

US military bases and other targets in most of the Gulf countries were hit during various rounds of Iranian retaliation against US-Israeli aggressions between February and August this year.