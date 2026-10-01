An Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official speaks during a press conference in Tehran. Photo credit: Fatemeh Bahrami

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), in an open letter to the American people on Tuesday, 29 September, proposed a peaceful coexistence between their peoples, asking them to stand up against the imperialist policies of their ruling elite and to separate their nation from the genocidal Zionist regime in Israel.

“The nations of Iran and America are both, each in their own way, victims of the oppression of the occupants of the White House,” or “the house of oppression,” which, contrary to claims, does not represent the people of America but the narrow interests of the “powerful Zionist capitalists,” the IRGC claims. It offered greater cooperation and links between the two peoples.

Pointing out the growing economic problems and challenges the US is facing, the IRGC letter claims they are the result of failures of successive governments in the US, who spent their energy and resources on the wrong issues.

Instead of addressing the economic and security problems millions of their citizens have been facing in the forms of rising poverty, homelessness, and violence, the US ruling elite, the letter points out, have been obsessed with securing the “diabolical ambitions of Israel.”

These ambitions have driven tremendous suffering and war against people who have merely tried to protect their sovereignty, independence, and control over their resources across the globe. The constant war and suffering inflicted have, in turn, bred hatred towards the US.