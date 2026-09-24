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unwarranted
2h

Sheeran pleading innocent is a sign of his naïveté. Everyone in the West is complicit. But I think Brian Eno posed a good question. Why is the so-called left going after Sheeran and silent about Robert Kraft? Why indeed? The children’s dinner table is the home of the brainwashed scolding the brainwashed, with nobody willing to upturn the meals of the big boys. That has to change if there’s going to be any change before a cataclysm changes everybody’s dinner plans.

I saw this podcast earlier, and I find it inspiring for its anger and exactness in stating the issue. When Black Americans get on the anti Zionist bandwagon black in a big way, this walking on eggshells will be over.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=kAjyTf2wzsY&pp=0gcJCYsCo7VqN5tD&ra=m

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