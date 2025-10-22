Isla MacGregor, a free speech and whistleblower advocate in Tasmania, Australia, relates the blowback she has experienced by gender-critical feminists for her criticism of the Israeli genocide in Gaza that is reminiscent of the very same type of behaviour enacted by the gender ideologues whom these feminists had heretofore criticised. Observing how the slurs and slogans that have been used by those feminists defending Israel’s genocide of Palestinians are remarkably similar in both form and spirit to the slurs used against women’s rights activists over the past two decades, MacGregor analyses these tactics as part of a wider war propaganda machinery. Summarising how many feminists whose “absolute ignorance of the history of Palestine and the Israeli conflict” functions in oppositional incoherence to these same feminists’ critique of gender ideology, MacGregor discusses how gender ideology’s complete absence of any hard evidence or rigorous peer-reviewed research is eerily similarly to Zionist and pro-genocidal beliefs: many people in these groups do not care about evidence or reality, nor do they care. MacGregor notes the irony in how many feminists who had long fought against the anti-reality, counterfactual discourse of gender ideology are now adopting an anti-factual posture when it comes to Israel as they shut down other women who recognise the reality of the current genocide in Gaza, asking, “What did we learn from the trans rights debate?”