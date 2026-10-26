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Jane Peryer's avatar
Jane Peryer
3h

Im hoping it will seriously backfire here, eventually. Does everyone know about Israel's rat infestation. Apparently they have spent over a million shekels and they are pouring into the towns from the fields. They are everywhere and have invaded people's homes and gnawed through cables. So guess what they are now trying? They are bombing the fields from quadcopters with Roche 80 a poison associated with killing wildlife and causing a major food product recall as wheat was contaminated. So it is a miniature probable flicker of a smile, from me. How about you? 😂

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