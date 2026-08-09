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unwarranted's avatar
unwarranted
4h

"...dismantling such a regime and its replacement with a free Palestine with equal rights for all is not only a legal requirement but also an existential imperative for all of humanity..."

I often stare at the horizon, wondering what I will make of these times in the not-too-distant future, and I feel like it's been staring back. The human race, in all its iterations, is busy with living, and negotiating the hurdles in its way. Ever so slowly, a consensus is coalescing, and It's transcending color, religion, and geography.

Zionism is poison, and the leaders who endorse it are frauds.

This is a destiny for those choosing to live in the present. I think Americans urgently need to see this, and get on the bus. Everybody needs to not shut up while the way forward is still unclear for so many.

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Andoni (Andy) Ortun 🇪🇸's avatar
Andoni (Andy) Ortun 🇪🇸
2h

A made up country that survives off genocide since 1948.

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