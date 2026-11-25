A woman holding a sign attends a protest rally in front of the National Diet Building in Tokyo, Japan, 10 July 2026. Photo credit: Xinhua

Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) claimed on Monday, 23 November, that it will revise the country’s three security documents by the end of the year and has not ruled out acquiring nuclear-powered submarines.

Civil society groups in Japan and officials in China have been opposing the move, calling it a step towards remilitarisation. They also claim such a move would be disastrous for regional peace and security and for the post-war regional order.

Keitaro Ohno, secretary-general of the LDP’s Headquarters for the Promotion of Economic Security, reportedly said Japan has not ruled out acquiring nuclear-powered submarines, despite strong popular opposition and objections raised by China.

He also said the LDP shares a basic position on the matter with its coalition partner. The conservative LDP, along with the right-wing Japan Innovation Party (JIP), holds a supermajority in the House of Representatives (lower house) of Japan’s National Diet (parliament).

On Friday, Japan’s civil society groups had submitted 47,000 signatures to the country’s Defence Ministry, urging it to abandon the plan to acquire nuclear-powered submarines and ammendments in the security documents.

Japan has also recorded several popular mobilisations against the Sanae Takaichi-led government’s moves to revise the three security documents, including its three non-nuclear principles, which prohibit its government from acquiring, producing, or introducing nuclear weapons.

Still, reports indicate that the Japanese government is aiming to make changes in its National Security Strategy, one of the three security documents, within the next few months to allow nuclear weapons to be brought into the country during an “emergency.”

Civil society groups expressed concerns at the Takaichi government’s attempts to introduce nuclear weapons in the country even under this pretence, claiming it violates one of the three non-nuclear principles of not introducing the weapons.

They claimed once Japan moves ahead with the acquisition, it will fundamentally alter the country’s status from a non-nuclear weapons state to a nuclear weapons state, and this will go against its stated responsibility to promote nuclear disarmament.

Japan’s commitment to nuclear disarmament is rooted in the fact that it remains the only country in the world that has faced nuclear attacks.

Demonstrators holding anti-war signs—reading 反戦 (”Anti-war”), “NO WAR,” and せんそうやめろ (”Stop the war”) alongside a black cat—and glowing lightsticks participate in a night rally in Tokyo protesting Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s policies, including efforts to revise Japan’s pacifist Constitution and deploy long-range missiles, on 19 March 2026. Photo Credit: Uncredited

Impact on relations with China

China has warned the Takaichi government against any attempt to remilitarise the country, claiming any such move would shake the balance in the region and will lead to instability and an arms race.

China has demanded that the international community check the Japanese government to keep it from violating its commitments to the post-war order, drawing their attention to Japan’s imperial past and its devastating impact on all other nations in the region, including China.

The Takaichi government has made significant efforts towards remilitarisation despite Chinese objections and risks of confrontation.

Last year, Takaichi even talked about military intervention in case China attempts to integrate Taiwan militarily. She made the comments despite a long-standing Japanese commitment to the “One-China” policy.

China reacted strongly to her statement and demanded she retract it. However, Takaichi refused to withdraw her statement, which created prolonged diplomatic tension between the two countries.

During last week’s visit to Shenzhen, China, for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, she, however, reaffirmed her government’s commitments to the 1972 Japan-China Joint Statement and four political documents signed by the two countries, indicating moderation.

Reacting to her statement, Guo Jiakun, spokesperson of China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said last week that Japan must fulfil its political responsibility and legal obligations towards China as described in the four documents, not just verbally but through “concrete actions.”

“For Japan, the pressing priority is to correct the erroneous words and moves on the Taiwan question immediately, adopt a correct attitude on historical issues, and form an objective and rational perception of China,” Guo said.