Navanethem “Navi” Pillay in Oslo, Norway, 9 October 2026. Photo credit: Jo Straube

Navi Pillay’s Nobel Prize exposed a truth Washington would rather ignore: international law is only celebrated when it condemns the weak, but fiercely attacked when it scrutinises powerful allies.

The Norwegian Nobel Committee’s decision to award the 2026 Peace Prize to Navi Pillay—the South African jurist who chaired the UN inquiry that found Israel committed genocide in Gaza—has provoked a furious reaction from Washington. Within hours, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced sweeping sanctions on the International Criminal Court as an institution, vowing to “dismantle the ICC, brick by brick” and declaring that “either the ICC will end its threats, or we will end the ICC.”

The timing is not coincidental. It is a declaration of war on the very idea that law might bind the powerful as tightly as it binds the weak.

The sanctions follow earlier measures against thirteen ICC judges and prosecutors, culminating in the designation of the court itself on the US Treasury’s Specially Designated Nationals list. The ICC has called this an “assault on the rule of law and on the very foundations of the international legal order,” striking at the principle that “no one stands above the law.” UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the move as “a serious blow to our collective pursuit of international criminal justice.”

Yet for Washington, the court’s crime is not procedural irregularity. Its crime is jurisdiction—the temerity to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

This is a profound inversion of the legal order the United States itself helped build. The same Washington that championed the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda in the 1990s—where Pillay herself pioneered the landmark ruling that rape constitutes genocide—now treats a permanent international court as a “rogue” institution to be starved of resources. The lesson is brutally clear: ad hoc tribunals targeting defeated states in the Global South are safe; permanent courts that scrutinise Western allies are existential threats. The Rwanda tribunal cost Washington nothing. The ICC’s Palestine investigation threatens everything.

Pillay’s commission found that Israeli authorities committed four of the five acts defined as genocide under the 1948 Genocide Convention: killing members of a protected group, causing serious bodily or mental harm, deliberately imposing conditions calculated to bring about the group’s physical destruction, and taking measures intended to prevent births. It concluded that Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog, and Gallant had incited genocide, and that Israeli authorities had failed to punish them.

These findings have been echoed by Amnesty International, whose 173-page investigation documented genocide against Palestinians in Gaza and an apartheid system amounting to crimes against humanity. The International Court of Justice has issued three legally binding provisional measures orders against Israel since January 2024, all of which Israel has ignored.

The American response to this mounting legal consensus has been to attack the institutions rather than address the evidence. The “Illegitimate Court Counteraction Act,” passed by the House of Representatives in January 2025, would sanction any individual working to investigate, arrest, or prosecute American citizens or officials from allied countries—including Israel. This is not a legal argument. It is legal insulation, a calculated strategy to preserve impunity behind a wall of financial coercion.

The deeper battle is philosophical. Pillay’s career embodies a Kantian universalism: international humanitarian law applies uniformly, without exception, whether the accused is a superpower, a Western democracy, or a developing nation. Washington operates on a different logic—legal realism, where laws are only as strong as the power enforcing them, and sovereign states possess the primary right to investigate their own militaries. This is why the US embraced Pillay’s work on Rwanda but recoils from her work on Gaza. The target changed; the principles did not.

What makes this moment so consequential is that the architecture of impunity is beginning to crack. The Global South is no longer content to petition for justice within a system designed to deny it. BRICS nations are building parallel financial infrastructure—expanding local currency settlements, developing the Cross-Border Interbank Payment System, and experimenting with digital currencies—precisely to neutralise the sanctions weapon Washington wields with such abandon.

France and Spain have renewed calls to restrict the Security Council veto in cases of mass atrocities, a proposal now supported by more than twenty countries. The monopolies on both economic and judicial power are being challenged simultaneously.

Middle powers across the Global South and the Global North—states with proud records of supporting international institutions—cannot afford to stay silent. The sanctions on the ICC are not merely a bilateral dispute between Washington and The Hague. The measures are a stress test for planetary accountability: whether the rules-based order is a genuine framework of accountability or a rhetorical shield for hegemonic exemption. From the post-colonial memory of the Global South to the professed liberal idealism of the Global North, a shared stake exists in the court’s survival.

When the ICC’s president, Tomoko Akane, declares that the court’s fate “rests in the hands of the States that created it,” the warning lands in every ratified capital—not as a plea for charity, but as an indictment of complicity. The Global South and the Global North are co-authors of the Rome Statute; the sanctions write a rival text, a grammar of impunity, a dollar veto over judicial memory. The sovereign exception becomes a global rule: power decides when law applies. Silence becomes consent; abstention becomes a veto by omission.

Middle powers are the hinge of the international order: the Global South’s demand for equal application of law and the Global North’s professed commitment to liberal order can converge in a novel jurisprudence of restraint—a republic of remedies, an ecology of accountability, a law that binds the strong as tightly as the weak. The ICC’s fate is not a distant drama. It is the mirror in which every state, North and South, sees whether its professed principles are a covenant or a costume.

The Nobel Committee’s award to Pillay was a speech act, a moral intervention in a legal crisis. It affirmed that the struggle for universal justice is not over, even as it is besieged. To human rights advocates and the Global South, the prize validates the conviction that law must bind the powerful. To Washington, it is an unwelcome reminder that a growing portion of the world refuses to accept unilateral American rules as global law.

The paradox of Navi Pillay’s career is that she never changed. The geopolitical landscape did. The same legal purity that earned her Western admiration during the fall of apartheid and the Rwandan tribunals made her an adversary when she applied those principles to Gaza. If international law is to mean anything beyond a mask for power, that paradox must be confronted—not with sanctions, but with accountability. The choice is between a world where law applies to all, or a world where law is merely the language empires use to justify their impunity.