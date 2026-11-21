The confrontation began after the SFI set up a temporary book stall near the Calcutta University gate, with police permission. Photo credit: Partha Paul

A progressive book exhibition organised by students of Calcutta University in India’s eastern state of West Bengal faced a crude bomb attack by right-wing student organisations affiliated with the ruling ultra-right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday, 18 November.

The exhibition continued even after the attack, which was allegedly carried out by members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Hindu supremacist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), or National Volunteer Union, the parent organisation of the BJP.

A day earlier, security forces had tried to stop the same exhibition, attacked the book stalls set up by students, and arrested several activists and leaders who resisted.

The security forces’ attack prompted large protests by students, who accused the BJP-led state government of trying to censor books and crack down on the culture of dissent. They have also accused the government of shielding and promoting such violence against progressive books, cultural events, and university spaces and have demanded the release of the activists arrested by the police on Tuesday.

In a statement issued by the Student Federation of India (SFI), a left-wing student organisation and the main organiser of the book exhibition, the repeated attacks are described as an assault on “democratic rights, freedom of expression, and the long-standing traditions of intellectual and political debate” in the state.

The SFI and other left student groups organise book exhibitions called “Literature of Struggle” on Kolkata’s College Street every year to commemorate the 1917 October Revolution in Russia. The SFI said the attacks were part of a larger right-wing turn in West Bengal but reiterated its resolve to continue its resistance despite them.

Rising intolerance towards freedom of expression

The attacks on Tuesday and Wednesday were a continuation of similar attacks last month, when the newly formed BJP state government deployed bulldozers to demolish traditional progressive book stalls, set up every year during religious festivities.

BJP and ABVP activists have also been accused of attacking other book stalls and of launching a systematic attack on universities and cultural events in the state under police protection.

The right-wing groups allege that progressive books, university spaces, and cultural events deliberately promote “anti-national” elements and ideas and must be stopped. The left organisations have called such reasoning a reflection of the BJP’s ideological intolerance of diversity and its fear of political dissent, with some even terming it “fascistic”.

On 31 October, thousands of people marched through the streets of Kolkata, books in hand, to register their opposition to rising attacks on universities, freedom of expression, and cultural traditions in the state.

The left student groups have also called for fresh mobilisations against such attacks on Friday, 20 November.