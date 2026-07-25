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David Elliott
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In reality it’s Israel demanding that the well-deserved ban on its awful citizens be lifted. On such matters the US is Israel’s bitch and Israel exploits the enormous diplomatic (?) leverage this relationship gives it to bully countries abroad just as it bullies indigenous local populations in Palestine, Lebanon, Syria etc.

Well done Malaysia for holding out.

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