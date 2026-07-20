InJune, 26,000 people came to see Jean-Luc Mélenchon launch his 2027 presidential bid. While liberal pundits call Mélenchon unelectable, their proposals for another left-wing candidate offer a milquetoast progressivism that inspires few voters. Photo credit: Stéphane de Sakutin

Earlier this month, French far-right leader Marine Le Pen was found guilty of embezzlement. Following a court decision that amended the original sentence (which would have limited her ability to stand for office), Le Pen announced she would head the National Rally ticket in the April 2027 presidential election instead of her party protégé Jordan Bardella. Regardless of the name on the ticket, the extreme-right party is all but certain to enter the second round, with many believing it could seize power—yet La France Insoumise’s Jean-Luc Mélenchon may spoil their plans.

Mélenchon officially launched his campaign in June with a mass rally in working-class Saint-Denis, where the left party’s Bally Bagayoko was elected mayor earlier this year. Continuing with the party’s radical legacy, Mélenchon is running on a platform of rupture, encouraging direct involvement in shaping the presidency’s programme. In a letter to the French people, he singled out the climate crisis and the erosion of social and labour protections as primary drivers of declining living standards, particularly for working-class families.

The campaign’s programme—called “The Future Together”—outlines chapters on ecology, wealth redistribution, and participatory democracy. It also brings a different vision of security, offering an alternative to the dominant discourse centred on armament and NATO. Notably, it contrasts the neoliberal premises that shaped French policy-making over the past decades, targeting proponents like current President Emmanuel Macron. “Chaos at the highest levels of government, the market’s pervasive influence, hostility, greed, and corruption have torn our country apart,” Mélenchon wrote in the letter. “We want social progress through wages, more free time, better working conditions, autonomy in our lives, and the empowerment of women.”

Political elites have started attacking the Mélenchon campaign even before it officially started, claiming he would inevitably lose to Le Pen or Bardella. However, progressive analysts and polls suggest Mélenchon is in no worse position than other centre or left-leaning candidates. With his polling improving steadily since the launch, he has a strong chance of being the only candidate capable of preventing the far-right from capturing one of Europe’s largest economies in the April 2027 vote.

In a conversation with BreakThrough News, Maurizio Coppola of the International Peoples” Assembly European secretariat argued that Mélenchon’s strong position stems not only from his programme but also from the methodology behind it. For example, the campaign is actively building a broad social movement to ensure the programme is conceptualised and endorsed at various levels.

Crucially, Coppola points out, La France Insoumise enters this race unmarked by previous failed compromises. From its inception, the party has maintained a political project that does not forsake progressive ideals for governmental participation, offering hope that a Mélenchon presidency would work with a broad spectrum of networks to address some of the country’s most complex questions, including France’s relationship with former colonies and so-called overseas territories.

The prospect of a Mélenchon presidency irritates not only the political mainstream (including the Socialist Party, responsible for many austerity policies that paved the way for the National Rally) but also the French business elite, which stands to lose significantly under a left-wing president. Observing Giorgia Meloni’s administration in Italy, the local bourgeoisie would far more likely prefer a business-friendly far-right government, Coppola notes. This preference might have been even stronger when Bardella, a more direct exponent of pro-business currents than Le Pen, was expected to run.

With attacks against the Mélenchon campaign from the centre and right expected to intensify in the coming months, the task for the left in France and Europe remains building support for its vision of rupture. If they succeed, April 2027 could bring a much-needed alternative to the bleak, far-right outlook currently facing the region.