Former Bosnian Army commander Naser Orić is surrounded by supporters and security outside the state court in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, on 30 November 2018, his acquittal on war crimes charges. Photo Credit: Fehim Demir

The nationalist myths of the 1990s in the former Yugoslavia suffer from one rather inconvenient weakness: they cannot survive a wedding attended by their principal protagonists. After thirty years of patriotic commemorations and endless lamentations about irreconcilable worlds, one might reasonably have assumed that an unbridgeable civilisational abyss separated the Serbian knights from the Bosniak holy warriors, only to discover that what actually stands between them is a waiter asking whether they would care for another kilo of cocaine.

And so the legendary Naser Orić, the wartime commander of Bosnian Muslim forces in Srebrenica and the unassailable guardian of Bosniak national dignity, has been arrested on suspicion of helping to conceal the whereabouts of Đorđe Ždrale, a prominent figure in the Bosnian Serb criminal underworld previously convicted of murdering Ljubiša Savić, better known as Mauzer, himself a celebrated Bosnian Serb wartime paramilitary commander. Orić attended Ždrale’s wedding reception last year in East Sarajevo, the predominantly Serb city adjoining the Bosnian capital. Ždrale remains a fugitive, wanted in connection with the attempted murder of Kosta Pandurević in East Sarajevo.

There is enough material here for an exceptionally complicated Balkan heroic ballad, although the bard accompanying himself on the gusle, the traditional single-stringed instrument of South Slavic epic poetry, would presumably have to interrupt his performance every ten verses to consult a lawyer. But what remains of the legendary Commander Naser Orić once we strip away the theatrical scenery, the patriotic soundtrack, the commissioned penny-dreadful hagiographies and the slow-motion footage of his triumphant exits from courtrooms?



In the extensive report on Srebrenica published by the Netherlands Institute for War Documentation (NIOD), we encounter a somewhat less epic version of Orić’s biography. Dutch military intelligence reports from July 1994 refer to the sexual exploitation of Bosniak girls, while the Canadian commander, Major Bouchard, described Orić as a man who controlled both the black market and organised prostitution, deriving considerable financial benefit from both. Ibran Mustafić, one of the wartime Bosniak political figures in Srebrenica, and Besim Ibišević, the town’s former mayor, testified to violence, criminal activity and the misappropriation of humanitarian aid. Other witnesses describe a system whereby food intended for the starving population of the besieged enclave was diverted to the military, only to be sold by Orić’s men to the very people for whom it had originally been intended.

Under this rather unusual conception of a war of liberation, the population thus served a dual purpose: to be defended, and to purchase from its defenders the very provisions that the international community had sent free of charge to prevent it from starving to death.

The same NIOD report documents trade across the front lines, with goods obtained from the Bosnian Serb side being sold on Srebrenica’s black market at several times their original price. The French historian and political scientist Xavier Bougarel, in his study of cross-border crime in the Balkans, notes that Orić monopolised a market supplied both by goods obtained from the Serbian side and by misappropriated humanitarian aid.

It is therefore a pity that the makers of patriotic documentaries, while meticulously illustrating their heroes’ territorial gains, neglect to provide an equivalent account of their financial gains. Only a comparative examination of military records and accounting ledgers could establish the full extent of their strategic genius.

The post-war continuation of this epic introduces certain dramatic complications. In August 2016, Bosnia and Herzegovina’s State Investigation and Protection Agency (SIPA) arrested Sreten Petrović, a former battalion commander in the Bratunac Brigade of the Bosnian Serb Army (VRS), on suspicion of exerting pressure on witnesses on Orić’s behalf. The national epic thus acquires a rather awkward literary episode in which the heroes of opposing armies collaborate in editing their wartime past.

Orić was, of course, acquitted of war crimes charges in final judgements both at the international tribunal in The Hague and before the Court of Bosnia and Herzegovina, which makes allegations of obstruction of justice no less deserving of investigation.

Imagine, however, the average Serbian patriot getting up in the morning, crossing himself before the icon of his family’s patron saint, cursing Naser Orić on Facebook, demanding justice for the Serb victims of the Drina Valley, only to discover that the police have arrested a former Bosnian Serb Army commander on suspicion of coaching Serb witnesses, precisely for Orić’s benefit, into suddenly developing amnesia and forgetting that they had ever laid eyes on him. What is the poor man supposed to do now? Curse himself as well and get on with breakfast?

In a 2017 interview with the Serbian tabloid Kurir, Orić also boasted that he regularly visited Serbia to hunt wild boar and wolves. Then, of course, there are his acquaintances in the Serbian popular music industry, the photographs, the weddings, and the appearances alongside such regional folk-pop celebrities as Aca Lukas, Keba and Stoja.

Judging by the intensity of the patriotic outrage occasioned by each new photograph, one might imagine that Orić has for years been conducting a particularly successful military campaign deep inside Serbian territory, accompanied chiefly by accordions and synthesisers.

But Orić is hardly an exception. He is an almost perfect product of a pan-Balkan Ćaciland - a term borrowed from contemporary Serbian political satire and emblematic of a social order in which organised thuggery, political patronage, ignorance and ostentatious patriotism have become virtually indistinguishable. It is a world that God, to borrow the words of the Apostle Paul, seems to have given over to a depraved mind, to do those things which ought not to be done; a world in which vice has become so thoroughly domesticated that it is no longer sufficient merely to commit injustice: those who commit it must also be exalted to the heavens. Here, murderers are immortalised in song as protectors of the nation, bandits are respected as honourable, if somewhat controversial, pillars of the community, and any inquiry into the origins of their wealth becomes almost an act of blasphemy the moment a modest fraction of it is spent gilding the icon screen of an Orthodox church.

In this cesspit of counterfeit heroism, avarice, depravity and shamelessness, even national hatred is subject to a peculiar form of class division: the poor are assigned the task of hating, burying their children and, if necessary, bringing more children into the world to be buried, while their self-appointed protectors are left to trade together, get drunk and take drugs at weddings and, according to police suspicions, arrange one another’s affairs with the judiciary. The crowning achievement of this moral miracle is that the dispossessed—at least to judge by election results in Bosnia and Herzegovina—still regard those who have robbed them not as the source of their misery, but as their last hope of deliverance.

According to evidence cited in the investigation, the operation to rescue the Serbian knight Đorđe also involved Nikolina Šljivić, a former member of the National Assembly of Republika Srpska, the predominantly Serb entity of Bosnia and Herzegovina. During a telephone conversation arranged to persuade Kosta Pandurević to change his testimony, she addressed the Bosniak warrior Naser in the following terms: “My general, here, you tell him.” Pandurević, who had been shot in front of his own child, was supposed to retract the statement identifying Ždrale as his attacker. In return, the “general” allegedly handed him 100,000 Bosnian convertible marks (approximately €51,000) in person, unaware that the police were recording the transaction. One really must marvel at this magnificent evolution of post-Yugoslav parliamentarianism: a former Bosnian Serb parliamentarian addresses a Bosniak wartime commander as “my general,” while the latter, according to the investigators, invests fifty thousand euros in one Serb’s ability to forget which other Serb had attempted to murder him in front of his own child.

Such an order, which can scarcely be described as anything other than an economy of evil, has the peculiar characteristic of consuming not merely material wealth but the very foundations of human solidarity. Everything it touches is transformed into an instrument for accumulating plunder: the dead into political capital, faith into a certificate of social respectability, history into a title deed establishing ownership over human beings, and the human need to belong into a willingness to hate and suffer for someone else’s profit. Its greatest achievement is not a plundered society but a society that has been robbed of the very capacity to imagine a different way for human beings to relate to one another.



In such an economy, national hatred is not an obstacle to business cooperation but one of its most profitable commodities. Its manufacturers, after all, have no need to consume it themselves. As in any well-organised trade in poisons, all that matters is that the market is large and that consumers are profoundly convinced they are buying medicine.

And so, after thirty years of cultivating post-Yugoslav nationalist mythology, we have arrived at an almost perfect absurdity: if Đorđe Ždrale is indeed a welcome figure in Serbian Orthodox Church circles, honoured as a ceremonial patron of religious festivities and a benefactor of the Church—as he is—and Naser Orić stands accused of protecting Đorđe Ždrale, then, according to every principle of local patriotic logic, Naser has been arrested for defending the Serbian people and the Orthodox Church. And, horror of horrors, it was the police of Republika Srpska who arrested him!

I am at a loss to imagine what else would have to happen before this mouldering civilisation finally declares itself a work of fiction by Daniil Kharms, the Russian master of absurdist literature, and stops insisting that it actually exists.