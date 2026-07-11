Savage Minds

Savage Minds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
gordon's avatar
gordon
1h

Curious: you seem to imply the USA president praise for Erdoğan is somehow at odds with the Erdoğan governments' suppression of dissent? The actual fact is the USA is engaging in the very same actions so it seems the Tyrants' praise is in line with present policy?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Savage Minds · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture