Greek Orthodox priest Issa Thaljieh stands inside the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank (exact date and individual photographer unconfirmed; circulated via World Council of Churches / courtesy of Issa Thaljieh). Photo credit: Courtesy of Issa Thaljieh

A Palestinian Christian priest, Father Issa Thaljieh, was denied a US visa in November, for seemingly no other reason than the fact that he is Palestinian.

“I believe the reason for the rejection is that I’m a Palestinian and live in this Holy Land,” he said.

Around the same time, the US welcomed with open arms a wanted Israeli war criminal, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who attended a conference in New York, despite an outstanding arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court.

The contrast is striking. But to call it mere hypocrisy is to miss the deeper contradiction it exposes: the deliberate distortion of how the Middle East and its people are portrayed.

For decades, the US government, its political class and powerful media institutions have relentlessly depicted the region as a breeding ground for violence and religious fanaticism, where wars are supposedly eternal and bloodshed is an inevitable expression of ancient religious hatreds.

This framing serves several purposes: it obscures the role of US military interventions, destructive foreign policies and colonialism; portrays the West as the rational defender of civilization against Arab and Muslim “fanaticism”; and casts Israel as the perpetual victim of the Middle East’s supposed religious fundamentalists.

Palestinians have repeatedly rejected attempts to frame their national struggle as a religious war, warning instead against the religious confrontation championed by Israel and its increasingly fanatical political leadership.

While Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich are often blamed for inflaming religious tensions, the truth is that Zionism itself has, from its inception, drawn upon religious claims and biblical entitlement to justify its political ambitions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s November 2023 message to Israeli soldiers, “Remember what Amalek did to you,” was merely an articulation of this preexisting worldview, one that presents Israel as the fulfillment of prophecy and its actions, including genocide, as expressions of divine will.

Behind Israel stands a vast apparatus of religious fundamentalists, particularly in the US, who reinforce this worldview, one in which international law and human rights are rendered virtually irrelevant.

When US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee declared in February 2026 that Israel was a land given by God to a chosen people, he was, at least in his own mind, expressing a perfectly defensible position. After all, this is the same man who once declared: “There’s really no such thing as a Palestinian.”

The same religious fanaticism is evident in the words of Israeli extremist Moshe Feiglin, who, in an October interview, argued that killing babies in Gaza was morally justified. “I don’t want to see babies killed,” he said, before adding: “Morally, that should have been done.”

Such religious fanaticism stands in stark contrast to how Palestinians themselves understand and invoke religious identity.

Since Israel defines virtually every aspect of its existence as Jewish, from its army and settlements to its bypass roads and institutional privileges, ordinary Palestinians have adopted the term largely as a corresponding reference to Israel’s own self-definition.

Palestinians also invoke Jewish identity to emphasize that many Jews around the world stand firmly with Palestine. The numbers themselves challenge the assumption that Jewish identity necessarily translates into support for Israel’s wars.

A May 2026 Jewish Voters Resource Center survey found that 55 percent of American Jewish respondents opposed the way Israel conducted its war in Gaza.

And while American politicians and media elites sought to demonize newly elected Michigan Senator Abdul El-Sayed, a survey found that 60 percent of Jewish early voters who participated in the Senate race supported him.

As for Palestinian Christians, their place within Palestinian society has never been a question of religious affiliation, but of shared history and national belonging. They are an ancient, deeply rooted community, sharing with Palestinian Muslims a common culture, history, national identity and even bloodlines.

Long before Israel was established on the ruins of historic Palestine, Muslim-Christian Associations emerged as a major civil society platform resisting British and Zionist colonialism. Beginning in 1918, they spread across Palestinian cities and helped organize the first Palestinian Arab Congress in 1919.

Although these institutions were dismantled following the creation of Israel, Palestinians continued to embrace an inclusive national identity, one in which the struggle against oppression had room for all.

With few exceptions, the sinister framing of the Middle East as inherently fanatical has largely emerged from the West itself, allowing Western governments to claim the moral high ground and portray themselves as heroes rather than villains.

Yet these supposed saviors could not accommodate a Palestinian Christian priest seeking to deliver a message of peace and equality, which he ultimately conveyed through Zoom. His message was politically inconvenient precisely because it echoed longstanding warnings that Israel’s mounting pressure is driving Christians from Bethlehem and the Holy Land.

Gallant, on the other hand, who oversaw Israel’s military campaign during much of the genocide in Gaza, was free to travel to the US and address American audiences without the slightest hindrance.

This might seem confusing to those accustomed to viewing the Middle East through the simplistic division between “us,” the supposed defenders of freedom and diversity, and “them,” the violent religious fanatics.

But this is precisely the outcome of the West’s religious framing. It does not merely demonize Palestinians, and by extension Arabs and Muslims. It distorts the very political questions we ask, turning the aggressor into the victim and aggression into liberation, supposedly carried out in God’s name.

It is time to tear away this screen of bigotry and hatred and listen to Palestinians themselves.

Their struggle is not a religious war, but an enduring fight for justice, freedom and lasting peace, a vision that Israel and its supporters, the true fanatics in this story, have consistently refused to embrace.