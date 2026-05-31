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Geoff Bower's avatar
Geoff Bower
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What a tasty double exposure you've given us Binoy. Just like the "fairies in our secret garden" that two young girls used to dupe hopeful believers in the early days of photography. I forget the exact date, place or persons but the Deluded Orange King would have no problem accepting those photos as evidence, perhaps of his exoneration of any involvement in criminal behaviour with Epstein, Maxwell and Andy from Limeyland. Nothing to see there of course. And no aliens amongst us apart from those revealed in the MIB movies!!!

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