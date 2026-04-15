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Rumy Hasan
Apr 15

I point out that humanists have serious criticisms of the Catholic Church yet the Pope condemned Trump’s genocidal threat which, like him or not, is unequivocally a good thing.

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𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮 (𝓜)'s avatar
𝓙𝓪𝓼𝓶𝓲𝓷𝓮 𝓦𝓸𝓵𝓯𝓮 (𝓜)
Apr 15

Sorry, the Catholic church is all fucking bad. The Pope protects pedophile priests. For reference see the Spanish Inquisition.

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