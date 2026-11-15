Savage Minds

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unwarranted's avatar
unwarranted
24m

Westerners are weaned on the notion that ownership is as real as the air we breathe. But ownership is as unnatural the integration of oil and water.

We cannot envision life without the division between the owner and the owned. That’s because the vast majority are the latter.

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