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William Arthur Engels's avatar
William Arthur Engels
Apr 24

Alex Karp,CEO of Palantir, began life as a critical theory scholar studying fascist communication in the Third Reich. His doctoral adviser, apparently quite bored with his work, was Jurgen Habermas. No shit. After leaving the Goethe Institute with a soggy doctorate in Philosophy he began doing 'fundraising for hedge funds amongst Jewish philanthropists' - sounds like a hard job. He also used to play chess in Stanford with Peter Thiel, so naturally, he was chosen by Thiel to head Palantir, which was itself an attempt to 'fight terrorism with software'. Without experience in math, computers, national security, military service, politics, law, or literally any other qualifier that might be relevant Karp was simply handed the position of CEO. He then proceeded to book net loss years for two decades straight, and had to sue the United States Army because they excluded Palantir's dogshit software from a bid.

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Giancarlo Tuttifrutti's avatar
Giancarlo Tuttifrutti
Apr 24

Very forcefully and thoroughly argued by Mr. Varoufakis.

My own take on Palantir's manifesto doesn't have quite as much fire, but is a more symbolic and surreal (yet not unserious) reading:

"The manifesto wants to re-enchant defense technology as civic duty, reframe software as destiny, and place the coder-engineer inside the old heroic structure once occupied by soldiers, priests, and statesmen. It is anti-decadence, yes, but also pro-control. It dislikes the tyranny of apps because apps are trivial little spells; it wants bigger spells, national spells, war-room spells, deterrence spells."

https://thetuttifruttifiles.substack.com/p/the-magick-of-the-palantir-manifesto

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