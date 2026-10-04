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unwarranted
2h

I think that so much of the undermining of public programs to address collective needs is down to the American Constitution and the “pursuit of happiness.”

By parading the primacy of the individual, and bending every tenet of common sense to mean individual freedom to raid any and every store of collected money, no western initiative to serve the common good is safe from those with deep enough pockets to bankrupt national institutions and turn the noble idea into the just another ripoff.

I think that westerners and especially Americans need to appreciate why China and the CCP are not liberal institutions. They deploy market tactics and strategies to produce wealth, and they don’t allow those who thrive in the markets to interfere with government policies. The freedom of the individual in liberalism, is the power to promise nirvana and deliver drudgery. It is the core of the imperial state. An imposed hierarchy that the masses embrace because they are fed lies when they are pushed out of the womb into the world.

In this context, voting is a farce, lying is to be expected and selling is the behavior of every huckster. “We the people” are words that do nothing to protect the trust of the duped.

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