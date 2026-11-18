Hundreds of thousands of demonstrators gather at Letná Park in Prague, Czech Republic, protesting against the government’s proposed legislation to overhaul public media funding and perceived threats to media independence on November 15, 2026. In the background looms Prague Castle and St Vitus Cathedral. Photo Credit: Michal Turek

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered in Prague on Sunday, 15 November, to protest against the Czech government’s plans to reform the financing model of public service media.

The administration led by Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has pushed to replace the current licence fee model for Czech Television and Czech Radio with direct financing from the state budget—a change critics fear would make the broadcasters more vulnerable to government pressure.

In addition to that, the reform would cut the broadcasters’ funding by approximately 15%, which casts additional doubts about the final impacts on programme production.

“Such a funding model opens the door to political pressure and threatens editorial independence,” warned the European Federation of Journalists (EFJ) and other associations at the beginning of November. “When public service media depend on annual budget decisions made by those in power, there is a serious risk that funding will become a tool for influencing journalism and editorial decisions.”

The proposal is being rushed through legislative procedure, including through an overnight vote in late October, prompting widespread outrage. This, in turn, led to several mobilisations and a one-day strike by Czech Television and Czech Radio workers at the beginning of November.

Protesters critical of public service media programming

The demonstrations are continuing despite viewers’ own frustrations with the broadcasters’ performance. Yet most protesters appear to have concluded that the government’s path will not change this for the better. Instead, they warn that the cuts would most likely affect the parts of programming that still offer a glimpse of critical thought or formation.

“We understand that for many, the long-standing political bias in the news coverage and on-air conduct of some Czech Television employees is a reason to hesitate in supporting this institution,” the progressive party Strana Levice wrote ahead of the November strike. “We too oppose the deeply ingrained anti-left sentiment, the contempt for unions and social movements, and the blind repetition of Israeli propaganda.”

“The actions of the Babiš government will not improve their work,” they added. “Quite the opposite. Nothing will change in the areas that part of the public rightly criticises. However, there will be cuts to cultural and dramatic production, the production of minority genre programmes, and so on. The same applies to Czech Radio, whose unique sound archive could easily fall victim to privatisation.”

Media associations across Europe call for rebuilding public service media.

The scale of the mobilization in Prague has been recognized as an important moment region-wide, given parallel efforts to weaken public service media across Europe.

“What matters is how the people in Prague took to the streets to defend their public media—not because they’re perfect, but because they know how important they are,” Maja Sever, EFJ president, wrote after participating in the protest.

“As always, I’m super optimistic in believing that this could be something much bigger than the courage and determination of our friends in the Czech Republic,” she wrote. “That the energy of hundreds of thousands of people who took to the streets to defend Czech Television and Czech Radio could become part of a broader European story about defending public service media.”