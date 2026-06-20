Many ships still remained near the Strait of Hormuz as of 18 June. Photo credit: Stringer

The agreement between Washington and Tehran signed in June arrives not as a breakthrough but as an admission. For the United States, it represents something the foreign policy establishment has struggled to articulate: the inadequacy of pressure as an instrument of statecraft. For Iran, it vindicates a strategic posture refined over four decades—one that treats negotiation and resistance not as opposites but as complementary tools in the service of sovereignty and regional influence.

What happened in the weeks leading to the memorandum of understanding was less dramatic than the headlines suggested. No sudden reversal of position. No capitulation disguised as diplomacy. Instead, there was a gradual recognition on both sides that the previous trajectory was unsustainable. The United States had exhausted the leverage it imagined it possessed. Iran had weathered enough to know that survival in the regional order requires neither victory nor defeat, but the capacity to endure and to shape the terms of engagement.

The architecture of American strategy toward Iran rests on a fundamental miscalculation about how coercive power operates in the contemporary Middle East. Washington has long assumed that economic pressure, military posturing, and the mobilisation of regional allies would eventually force Tehran to abandon what American policymakers consider irrational behaviour. This assumption contains a category error. It mistakes the Iranian state’s pursuit of deterrence for irrationality, when in fact it flows directly from historical experience and a clear-eyed assessment of regional threat perception.

Iran exists in a neighbourhood where states without credible deterrent capabilities do not survive intact. The Islamic Republic inherited a state that had been dismembered by foreign powers, carved into spheres of influence, and subjected to a devastating war of attrition partly underwritten by its own neighbours. The lesson was not subtle. The conclusion followed logically: never again become a state vulnerable to the predation of external powers. Deterrence, in this framework, is not aggressive posturing. It is survival.

This is what American policymakers have consistently misread. They see Iran’s military development, its support for regional networks, and its cultivation of asymmetric capabilities and interpret these as expansionist ambition or ideological aggression. They are misdirected as phenomena. They are, more accurately, the material expression of a security doctrine. The MOU itself does not fundamentally alter that doctrine. What it does is acknowledge that the tools previously deployed to reshape it—sanctions escalation, military threats, diplomatic isolation—have failed to produce the desired outcome.

The Iranian negotiating position entering the talks was stronger than conventional assessments suggested. Yes, sanctions had degraded the economy. Yes, the currency had suffered. But the Iranian state had not collapsed. The government had not fallen. The security apparatus had not fragmented. The regional position had not eroded. On the contrary, in Syria, Iraq, and Lebanon, Iran’s influence had deepened precisely during the period of maximum American pressure. The networks Tehran had painstakingly built proved more resilient than Washington had anticipated. This matters because it inverts the usual hierarchy of negotiating leverage. Iran was not at the table because coercion had succeeded. It was at the table because coercion had failed, and the United States needed to shift strategy.

The substance of the MOU reflects this reality. It does not require Iran to dismantle its regional architecture or renounce the strategic relationships it has cultivated. It does not demand the dismantling of the Revolutionary Guards or the subordination of security policy to foreign oversight. What it does is create space for selective engagement while maintaining the underlying structures that constitute the Iranian state’s deterrent capacity. For Washington, this is palatable only because the alternative—continued escalation toward either military conflict or a new round of sanctions that would produce no additional behavioural change—has become politically unsustainable.

The agreement also illuminates something important about the contemporary balance of power in the Middle East. The United States no longer possesses unilateral capacity to dictate outcomes in the region. This is not because American military power has diminished in absolute terms. It is because the regional state system has developed sufficient autonomous capability that American power, however formidable, must now operate within constraints. Iran’s strategic autonomy has expanded not because the United States has become weaker in some universal sense but because Iran has made choices—often at significant cost—to develop capabilities that cannot be easily coerced.

What remains most significant about the MOU is what it fails to address. It does not resolve the underlying competition between Washington and Tehran. It does not eliminate the structural antagonism embedded in their respective regional strategies. It does not answer the fundamental question that has animated American policy: how to prevent Iran from consolidating influence in the Levant, Iraq, and the Persian Gulf without resorting to the means that have already been tried and have failed. This is the unfinished business.

For Iran, the agreement creates tactical breathing room. Sanctions relief, even partial, allows for economic stabilisation. Diplomatic recognition signals that the international isolation Washington sought has not materialised. Most importantly, it validates the strategic logic that has guided Tehran for decades: that persistence, asymmetric capability, and the cultivation of regional networks constitute a form of power that can survive American pressure.

Iran’s negotiating position, while strengthened, remains constrained by factors beyond its control. Global energy markets, the political volatility of regional partners, the unpredictability of American domestic politics—these variables can shift the terms of engagement swiftly. The MOU is not a permanent settlement. It is a moment of adjustment in a longer competition.

The broader lesson, often missed in Western analysis, is that the Middle East has entered a phase where American hegemony operates within limits. This does not mean American power has vanished or that Washington cannot influence outcomes. It means that regional states have developed sufficient agency that they can no longer be treated as extensions of American strategy. Iran has pioneered one model of how to construct autonomy within this constraint. Others are following. The MOU acknowledges this reality without fully accepting its implications.

What comes next depends partly on whether Washington can sustain a policy of coexistence with a regional power that refuses to accept American supremacy. History suggests this is difficult for American policymakers to manage. But the alternatives—escalation toward conflict or a return to ineffective sanctions regimes—have demonstrated their own futility. The agreement, modest as it appears, may represent the outer boundary of what coercive pressure can accomplish. Beyond that boundary lies something more complex: the negotiation of a regional order in which multiple centres of power exercise legitimate influence. Whether that is possible remains the question the MOU leaves unanswered.