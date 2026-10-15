Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein, and U.S. President Bill Clinton chatting during a White House reception on 29 September 1993. Photo credit: Ralph Alswang

“Who on your team advised you to raise the Epstein files? You voted to cover up the evidence, Mike. Listen folks, I wanna repeat it again. It’s important to understand. When Congress was voting on whether to release that evidence, we all knew what had happened. But you voted to cover the evidence even though you knew 14-year-old girls had been raped, because Donald Trump told you to. Donald Trump, who by the way, is named a thousand times in the Epstein files,” exclaimed United States (U.S.) Senator Jon Ossoff (D-GA) during a 13 October 2026 campaign debate, where he defended his Senate seat against Republican rival Rep. Mike Collins (R-GA). The exchange came after Collins pointed out that Ossoff accepted campaign funds from an associate of deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein:

“You know, John, one of your largest donors is Reid Hoffman. He slept on the Epstein island. He stayed at his Manhattan townhouse. He sent Epstein ice cream and said it’s for the girls. You claim to fight against the Epstein class, but I’m going to tell you, this call is coming from inside the house. And the Epstein class is on stage right now. And it’s you. Will you condemn Reid Hoffman and apologize for your hypocrisy tonight?”

As the 2026 midterm elections approach, Georgia is far from the only state where major races are being defined by the Jeffrey Epstein saga. Although President Donald Trump was legally compelled to release certain Department of Justice (DOJ) documents under the bipartisan Epstein Files Transparency Act—passed by Congress on 19 November 2025—his administration has actively withheld somewhere between 2% to 50% of the files.

Democrats view President Trump’s refusal to release the full archives as a major political vulnerability for Republicans. They see an opportunity to peel away disaffected Trump voters who originally supported him in 2024 based on his campaign promise to release all of the Epstein files. Confident that framing Republicans as Epstein apologists and co-conspirators will yield significant electoral dividends, Democratic strategists have poured over $35 million into targeted attack ads highlighting these connections.

This strategy portends poorly for Republicans. With Trump’s national approval rating at a historically low 38% and underwater in every state, the Republican Party has been forced to abandon numerous races across the country—even in districts Trump previously won—to reallocate millions in order to defend seats that seemed completely safe just months ago. Compounding this drag, voters already weary of a weak economy and the conflict in Iran are growing increasingly disillusioned with Trump’s failure to release the complete Epstein archives. This is why The Detroit News reports, “Epstein files remain a political liability for Trump and Republicans.”

The files that have been released reveal a complex web of connections between Epstein and global government officials, intelligence figures, tech moguls, financial elites, prominent law firms, and higher education leaders. Yet, the incomplete disclosures and absence of high-profile prosecutions have only fueled public outrage, sparking a relentless search for answers that is fraught with both shocking allegations and unfounded conspiracies.

Legal Battles for Full Disclosure

The pursuit of justice in the Jeffrey Epstein saga has progressively shifted into the courtroom. For example, in the summer of 2026, journalist Katie Phang successfully sued the DOJ, arguing that redacting and withholding files violates the Epstein Files Transparency Act and her right to report on them. In order to compel the government to release the remaining files, Phang has also asked the court to fine Attorney General Todd Blanche $1,000 per day for each day the files aren’t released. Still, Blanche refused, with the judge in the case warning Blanche that he could be held in “contempt ” of court. The judge also explained that “The public has a right to know what the hell is going on in this case. The victims have a right to know. The court has a right to know.” Trump’s DOJ seemingly ignored the court, arguing that it complied with the court order in the Katie Phang case.

Meanwhile, in a separate lawsuit, New Mexico—which has been conducting its own investigation into Epstein, who held property in the state and was connected to many of New Mexico’s politicians—has also sued the Trump Administration, arguing that it is not providing evidence and support for New Mexico’s investigation into Epstein.

Beyond state-level legal battles, survivors themselves took new legal action in September 2026, filing a federal lawsuit against his estate over its improper handling and retention of illicit childhood photos. If the lawsuit proceeds, it may shed light on what investigators found and missed when investigating Epstein in Palm Beach in the early 2000s.

While survivors continue their long wait for legal accountability, Epstein’s girlfriend, Dr. Karyna Shuliak—the last person he called before his death—is waiting on a starkly different outcome: the distribution of his multi-million-dollar fortune. According to The New York Times, Shuliak, who was admitted to Columbia University’s dental school through Epstein’s connections, could inherit as much as $100 million from Epstein’s estate, including a 33-carat diamond ring.

Congressional Subpoenas and Key Disclosures

Parallel to these courtroom battles, government-led investigations continue their pursuit of justice and official records surrounding Epstein. For instance, in September 2026, the House committee investigating Epstein issued a subpoena to Leon Black . Black, an American private equity investor who co-founded Apollo Global Management, resigned from his position as chief executive officer following public disclosures detailing his extensive relationship with Epstein, which involved total payments of $170 million for various services. Black, who faces separate allegations of sexual assault, was held in congressional contempt for refusing to comply with the House subpoena. He subsequently initiated litigation, contending that testifying would compel him to violate lawful non-disclosure agreements.

Other alleged associates have also provided testimony. Former JPMorgan executive and former Barclays CEO James “Jes” Staley participated in a closed-door, unsworn interview before the U.S. House Oversight Committee on 23 July 2026. Staley acknowledged sharing confidential banking and client information with Epstein, including during the 2008 financial crisis, while simultaneously seeking to minimize the scope of their personal relationship. Although Staley admitted that JPMorgan suspected Epstein of human trafficking by 2011 and acknowledged discussing Epstein with CEO Jamie Dimon, JPMorgan has denied these assertions. Concurrently, Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) has demanded that the U.S. Department of the Treasury release Epstein’s financial records, asserting that institutional evidence indicates Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan, and Bank of America facilitated Epstein’s financial operations.

Beyond formal committee proceedings, other members of the House of Representatives have taken matters into their own hands to uncover and publish the names of Epstein’s associates and alleged co-conspirators. In 2025, U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi publicly claimed that an Epstein client list was sitting directly on her desk, only for Bondi and the administration to walk back the statement weeks later. Determined to bring a comprehensive, unredacted list into the public record, U.S. Representatives Thomas Massie (R-KY) and Ro Khanna (D-CA) began reviewing classified DOJ files to identify and publish a list of alleged co-conspirators. To date, this list encompasses the following individuals:

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (Formerly Prince Andrew): The former British royal was stripped of his titles and official residences following intense public scrutiny regarding his high-profile association with Epstein.

Leon Black: The private equity investor and former Epstein client was threatened with a citation for contempt of Congress due to procedural delays in the legislative inquiry.

Jean-Luc Brunel: The French modeling scout and prominent associate of Epstein died in a Paris prison in 2022 while under formal investigation for the rape and trafficking of minors.

David Copperfield: The prominent magician was named as an associate, with Department of Justice disclosures featuring photographs of him embracing Ghislaine Maxwell on Epstein’s private island.

Glenn Dubin: The billionaire hedge fund manager and his spouse maintained a long-standing personal relationship with Epstein, remaining close to him following his 2008 sex-crime conviction.

Lapo Elkann: The Italian industrialist and Fiat heir was identified in government records as a “dear friend” of Epstein.

Ramsey Elkholy: The musician and former Brazilian modeling scout was identified in public disclosures for his operational ties to Epstein.

Frederic Fekkai: The French celebrity hairstylist was accused of sexual assault by former Epstein assistant Sarah Kellen during congressional proceedings.

Lesley Groff: Epstein’s long-time executive assistant was named as a non-victim co-conspirator who allegedly assisted in facilitating trafficking operations.

Ghislaine Maxwell: The long-time associate and former girlfriend of Epstein was convicted in federal court of sex trafficking minors and conspiracy.

Tom Pritzker: The executive chairman of Hyatt Hotels stepped down from his corporate leadership role following heightened public scrutiny over his ties to Epstein and Maxwell.

Daniel Siad: The modeling scout associated with Epstein was recently found dead in his Paris residence.

James “Jes” Staley: The former banking executive resigned as CEO of Barclays in 2021 amid a regulatory investigation into his ongoing relationship with Epstein.

Eduardo Teodorani: The Italian businessman was documented extensively in Department of Justice files, which recorded a multi-year personal and business relationship with Epstein.

Les Wexner: The Ohio billionaire maintained a lengthy financial partnership with Epstein, who was once characterized by Ghislaine Maxwell as Wexner’s closest friend.

In October 2026, Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD) added Leon Botstein to the inquiry. Botstein, the long-serving president of Bard College in New York, subsequently resigned from his academic leadership roles following the release. However, unified congressional action remains elusive, as reports indicate that U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) has refused to assist with the ongoing Epstein inquiry.

Still, in addition to passing the Epstein Files Transparency Act , there have been bipartisan efforts to hold the Epstein class accountable. For example, in July, the U.S. Senate voted to formally oppose a pardon for Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, a measure that had been discussed among figures tied to the administration. However, many of those same Republican lawmakers who opposed a pardon for Maxwell, previously voted to confirm individuals connected to Epstein during the Trump administration, such as Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack.

International governmental scrutiny has also expanded beyond the U.S. In Poland, state authorities initiated an investigation focusing on the mechanisms through which Jeffrey Epstein and his associates “recruited” Polish women.

Grassroots Activism and Public Reckoning

Beyond governmental investigations, the public has increasingly turned to grassroots activism and public shaming to hold members of the Epstein class accountable. For example, public advocacy groups and activists have sought to increase public awareness regarding the disclosures. During the 2026 Republican National Convention, activists redirected visitors of a mock website to a digital archive containing released Epstein files. Furthermore, activists transported a traveling archive of physical copies of the files to cities across the nation, including the convention site, to encourage public review and draw attention to the document releases.

Obama White House Counsel Kathy Ruemmler faced intense public backlash from the family of deceased Epstein survivor Virginia Roberts Giuffre. During a 2026 testimony before a congressional panel, Ruemmler asserted that Giuffre’s allegations “lacked inherent credibility ,” an analysis widely criticized after records revealed her own close relationship with Epstein. Ruemmler is hardly alone in experiencing widespread public condemnation over her past relationship with Epstein. In the United Kingdom, Sarah, Duchess of York, had a commemorative plaque bearing her name removed from a children’s hospital following revelations concerning her ties to Epstein. Michael Steven Ovitz , an American businessman and co-founder of Creative Artists Agency, abruptly exited a deposition in an unrelated civil matter after being questioned about disclosures linking him to Epstein. Similarly, in 2026, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announced revisions to its selection process after disclosures revealed extensive ties between Epstein and Thorbjørn Jagland, the former head of the committee.

Fresh Revelations and Elite Connections

Despite incomplete releases and persistent stonewalling efforts by those in power, new disclosures regarding the Epstein class continue to come to light. For example, in 2026, The New York Times reported that Jeffrey Epstein invested substantial financial resources into the research projects and foundations of several American physicians. In return, these medical professionals provided private treatment to Epstein and his victims, including one incident in which a surgeon placed 35 stitches in a victim’s forehead on Epstein’s dining room table. Additional reporting by Le Monde details how Epstein devoted significant funding and effort toward cultivating a relationship with filmmaker Woody Allen.

Reports also indicate that numerous individuals in Epstein’s inner circle were aware of his criminal behavior, yet their efforts to report it repeatedly failed to yield justice. For example, reports indicate that Trump may have contacted law enforcement authorities regarding Epstein in 2006. Relatedly, in 2005, Hugh Hefner, the founder of Playboy, reported Epstein to the Federal Bureau of Investigation after a Playmate was trafficked. Recent reporting indicates that British billionaire Sir James Goldsmith cautioned authorities in 1987 that Epstein was a sexual deviant. This revelation is particularly notable given Goldsmith’s business operations in Hilton Head, South Carolina, during the late 1980s. A Jane Doe plaintiff has alleged that Epstein trafficked and repeatedly assaulted her in Hilton Head during this exact period, including an incident in which she accused Trump of physical and sexual abuse.

The files and subsequent reporting also reveal more about the extent and nature of Epstein’s connections to people in power. For example, it is well known that Epstein was heavily connected to figures in big tech such as Peter Thiel and Elon Musk, and further connections were revealed this year. Reporting reveals that Dario Amodei’s wife, Camilla “Cami” Clark , is avoiding reporters following revelations that she once asked Epstein to invest in her “luxury porn” startup. It is also well known that Epstein was connected to Israeli intelligence. Most famously, he had a strong relationship with the former Prime Minister and head of intelligence for Israel, Ehud Barak, who stayed at Epstein’s home. In addition, Seymour Hersh reports that Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell’s father, Robert Maxwell, the British media mogul, was involved with Israeli intelligence; indeed, he received a state funeral in Israel when he died. Furthermore, a confidential human source for the U.S. government claimed Epstein was an Israeli asset, and Trump was compromised by Israel. Adding to this information, it was recently reported that in 2011, Epstein helped introduce current Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu to Jes Staley, something Wexner celebrated with his colleagues.

The research into Epstein is unearthing new crimes as well. For example, an independent report on Interlochen Center for the Arts , a non-profit in Interlochen, Michigan, found a history of sexual abuse at the school, including alleged abuse by Epstein. Other research indicates that Epstein used southern France and Morocco as hunting grounds for victims, as the files include photos of seemingly underage girls naked with Epstein in these regions.

Media Suppression and Growing Skepticism

While the new revelations are important steps toward understanding Epstein and possibly making the situation more conducive to getting justice, the incomplete release of the files continues to breed conspiracy thinking. Indeed, in September 2026, when British banker Simon Andriesz died, reportedly by suicide, after trying to expose alleged close ties between convicted sex offender Epstein and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, many online concluded it was part of a pattern of what they believe are people with ties to Epstein who could expose powerful figures are being killed, with their deaths staged as suicides. Purveyors of these theories point to the death of Epstein himself and his co-conspirator Jean-Luc Brunel, who both died from suicides in jail for crimes related to using modeling agencies to reportedly traffic young women and victims of sex crimes.

Such conspiracies are given more credence in the eyes of believers by the fact that news media continue to censor content related to Epstein. It is well documented that the news media coverage of Epstein pre-2019 was largely laudatory profiles, and after his death and the release of the files, it has become a “who knew Epstein” versus investigating the critical questions of how Epstein’s relationships relate to the conflicts of interest and supposed independence of media, big tech, government, foreign powers, financial industry, and law firms. Nonetheless, it appears some in media are not only avoiding questions about Epstein but actively killing stories. In 2026, CBS allegedly killed a story due to air on 60 Minutes that would have not only shed light on Epstein’s financial transactions, but supposedly exposed how those in the banking world at best looked the other way, and at worst knowingly aided in Epstein’s crimes. However, the story was suppressed by CBS, a network known to be friendly with Trump because its owners, the Ellisons, and the head of the news, Bari Weiss, are Trump allies.

Conclusion

Every newly released file, court document, and investigative report makes one thing undeniably clear: the full truth remains hidden, and demanding it is a matter of urgent national interest. Even actor Nicolas Cage captured the public mood when he rejected scripts for National Treasure 3, telling producers that the real story worth telling was the Epstein case.

The public’s hunger for genuine answers and justice is insatiable. The financial ties, high-level access, and backroom communications unearthed so far lay bare how systemic corruption threatens every institution crucial to a healthy republic, from government and intelligence agencies to finance, media, law, and higher education. Illuminating these dark corners is not a partisan issue; it is a fundamental requirement of self-governance. While the 3 November midterm elections will test which party voters trust with power, the responsibility does not end at the ballot box. Citizens must exert relentless pressure on every elected official—regardless of party affiliation—to enforce complete transparency, expose every co-conspirator, and permanently dismantle the culture of impunity enjoyed by the “Epstein class.”



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