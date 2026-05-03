Savage Minds

Savage Minds

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christian McBride's avatar
Christian McBride
May 3

Just a note your article of the Saudi/Putin deal was in Sept 2016 not Sept 2026 which last time I checked hasn’t happened yet.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Savage Minds
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Savage Minds · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture