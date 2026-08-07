Russian President Vladimir Putin at the meeting with Defence Ministry leadership. Photo credit: The Kremlin

The Russian President Vladimir Putin fired the political equivalent of the Oroshnik hypersonic missile Wednesday to scatter the recent pot shots by hawkish factions at the Russian “power vertical,” never a unified construct actually, over the future directions of the Ukraine war.

Putin coolly announced at a Kremlin meeting Wednesday with the Defence Ministry leadership a major reshuffle of Russian commanders in the special military operation zone, asserting that he has his own mind about tactic and strategy and intends to continue with the special military operation to its logical conclusion, while retaining the structural patterns.

Simply put, Russia’s Bismarck does not want to be remembered by posterity as someone who wantonly sacrificed the lives of his country’s youth to conquer foreign lands for self-glorification.

It is a noble decision—pragmatic and tactical but also strategic. This will mean Russia’s attritional war will continue, but a paradigm shift to put maximum pressure on the leadership of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is to be expected. Indeed, the massive missile strikes at Kyiv in recent days are no longer meeting with missile interceptors, as Americans do not have surplus stocks to spare.

Put differently, there has been a paradigm shift as Russian forces are gaining ground all across the frontline, while there are growing signs of demoralisation within the Ukrainian army whose command and control system has become shaky following the recent dismissal of Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and the replacement of Defence Minister Mykhailo Federov.

Putin has reposed confidence in the military commanders who worked as a team in advancing the special military operation. From the political perspective too, Putin is pleased with the return of the US administration—and President Donald Trump personally—to the Ukraine settlement process.

The big picture also needs to be factored in, as Washington’s high-level contacts with Beijing are intensifying and Moscow cannot afford to lag behind. Russia’s Sherpa to the APEC summit at Shenzhen Ambassador-at-Large Marat Berdyev told Izvestia recently, “It’s premature to discuss specific meetings. However, in my opinion, such a trilateral contact [US-Russia-China] would be very useful. In practical terms, it’s entirely feasible, as three leaders of the leading powers are expected at the designated venue.”

Certainly, the first in-person meeting in Manila on 25 May between foreign ministers Sergey Lavrov and Marco Rubio since September last year was a defining moment. Ukraine was largely the focus of the meeting. Rubio told the media there was a need to seek “new proposals and new ideas,” adding that Washington was prepared to present “some of them in the appropriate context and format.”

This marked a departure from the Anchorage agreements of last August. But Moscow decided not to make an issue of it and instead signalled appreciation that after a lengthy pause, the US was renewing efforts to restart the Ukraine negotiation process.

In a subsequent interview with Fox News on 1 August, Rubio announced that Washington was once again ready to work with Moscow and Kyiv to achieve peace, despite the two countries” existing “strict red lines.” Rubio stated that Moscow and Kyiv have “some pretty strong red lines. Until we can bring these red lines closer together, we won’t achieve our goal. But we are ready to act.”

Rubio also touched on how Washington envisioned the main goal of its diplomacy in the new phase: “The dynamics of the conflict have changed somewhat in recent months, with the Ukrainian side now capable of striking deep into Russian territory and making the Russians feel the effects of this war. Therefore, we want to explore whether this new dynamic can lead to some kind of negotiated settlement.”

But to be sure, Rubio would also have been aware that the emergent reality included sustained and massive Russian missile strikes on Kyiv and that a major drone production facility belonging to the American company Terminal Autonomy was destroyed last week. According to the Guardian, this company manufactured high-precision drones for “deep strikes” in Ukraine, with guidance systems resistant to Russian electronic countermeasures. Of course, Russians were making a point.

On the other hand, Trump retracted from an earlier offer during the NATO summit in Ankara on 8 July to allow Ukraine to manufacture Patriot missiles, and he also failed to respond to a request from Zelenskyy for an “emergency winter package of 300 Patriot missiles” without waiting for licensed production to begin.

The White House and SpaceX are also non-committal apropos of Zelenskyy’s proposal to Trump on 28 July to lift Starlink’s geographic restrictions over Russian territory that would enable Ukraine to use Starlink’s real-time connection to steer long-range drones against mobile Russian ballistic missile launchers positioned deep inside Russia.

Furthermore, it transpires that the new scheme by the US’ European allies for American arms supplies to Ukraine under the Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) programme is stalling. Despite $4.5 billion flowing into the US Treasury under PURL as of March, no contracts have been signed so far.

Finally, the “Graham bill” imposing oil sanctions on Russia may not after all pass before the legislative recess which begins on 10 August, as it has become part of a bargaining chip between the Democratic and Republican parties. If consideration of the bill drags on and if the Congress comes under Democratic Party control, the ”bipartisan consensus” over the bill may well wither away even as Lindsey Graham becomes a distant memory. The White House is in no hurry to pass the bill.

However, such “feel good” signalling notwithstanding, fundamental disagreements over key terms of a peace settlement continue to prevent Moscow and Kyiv from resuming full-fledged dialogue. Due to the escalating conflict over Iran, Washington is currently unable to exert the necessary pressure on Kyiv. Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to visit Kyiv in the second half of August.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s attacks on civilian infrastructure within Russia are only intensifying, against the backdrop of Russia’s Duma elections. Russia’s retaliatory missile strikes have reached a massive scale.

The bottom line is that the chances of Moscow agreeing to Kyiv and Washington’s new terms are low. So, the nascent negotiation process would inevitably return to square one, which in turn will trigger another round of escalation. Perhaps Russia anticipates such an eventuality.

One positive factor is that Trump himself would seek to achieve at least interim results in the negotiations before the midterm congressional elections. But then, a powerful lobby representing the US military-industrial complex advocates a continuation of the conflict.

The Kremlin meeting on Wednesday and the reshuffle of army commanders steering the special military operation in Ukraine messages that negotiations can only become feasible when the parties are willing to make mutual concessions, and for that to happen, two pre-requisites of the situation are needed, namely, Russia’s battlefield victory and regime change in Kyiv.