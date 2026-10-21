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cliff Krolick's avatar
cliff Krolick
2h

The big question. Will the worlds billionaires, oligarks and Tech bros try to demand allegence to their hunger for world dominance and get enough millitary behind them to threaten any and every nation. that will not follow their demands

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