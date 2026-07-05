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Fran
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I too wish more was done in conveying the life Palestinians are living now, since it has been basically sidelined, yet it is obviously continues implementing different means to accomplish it's basic goal, that is the annihilation of a people. There are many ways to kill, and these camps are devoid of anything that can help. Many on sub-stack who have covered the genocide have also gone silent on a genocide that continues. Her description of what she is enduring conveyed a profound sense of horror, worse then bombs or a bullet through the head.

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