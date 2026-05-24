Mourners embrace one another near the Islamic Center of San Diego on 19 May 2026, a day after the deadly shooting. Photo credit: Nelvin C Cepeda

The bullets that tore through the Islamic Centre of San Diego in May did not simply kill three Muslim men. They punctured one of the West’s most carefully protected illusions: that anti-Muslim hatred remains a fringe pathology rather than an increasingly mainstream political force with global consequences.

Amin Abdullah died trying to shield children inside the mosque. A former soldier and father of eight, Abdullah reportedly confronted the attackers as worshippers scrambled for safety. Alongside mosque staff members Mansour Kaziha and Nader Awad, his death now joins a grim international ledger stretching from Christchurch to Quebec City, from Finsbury Park to Hanau. The attackers—two white teenagers—reportedly carried Nazi insignia and a manifesto praising the Christchurch massacre while promoting anti-Muslim conspiracy theories rooted in white nationalism. The symbolism was chillingly familiar. The ideology was not imported from the margins. It was cultivated in plain sight.

For years, policymakers across liberal democracies treated Islamophobia as politically inconvenient but strategically manageable—an ugly undercurrent of democratic life that could be tolerated so long as it remained rhetorical. That assumption is collapsing. What unfolded in San Diego was not an isolated hate crime. It was the violent convergence of digital radicalisation, political opportunism, media double standards, and the transnational normalisation of anti-Muslim rhetoric.

The warning signs have been impossible to ignore. Reuters documented a sharp rise in openly anti-Muslim rhetoric among elected American officials in recent months. One US senator paired images of 9/11 with a photograph of New York’s Muslim mayor while declaring that “the enemy is inside the gates.” Another congressman insisted Muslims “don’t belong in American society.” According to the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), anti-Muslim posts from public officials surged by 1,450 per cent over 15 months. Equality Labs identified 4.7 million Islamophobic social-media posts in the United States during 2025 alone, many centred on “Muslim invasion” conspiracies and calls for deportation.

This language matters because history repeatedly demonstrates that mass violence rarely begins with bullets. It begins with permission.

The political mainstream often imagines extremist violence as spontaneous—the product of isolated psychological instability. Yet scholars of radicalisation have long warned that public dehumanisation functions as ideological scaffolding for violence. The Bridge Initiative at Georgetown University noted after the San Diego attack that influential politicians and commentators had spent years portraying Muslims as civilisational threats, effectively supplying extremists with “ideological ammunition.”

The parallels with Christchurch are impossible to miss. Brenton Tarrant’s massacre in New Zealand in 2019 became more than a terrorist attack; it evolved into a digital mythology for white supremacists worldwide. The San Diego shooters reportedly cited Tarrant directly. The pipeline between online hate and offline violence is now deeply internationalised. Algorithms do not recognise borders. Neither do conspiracy theories.

The consequences extend far beyond Muslim communities. Islamophobia is rapidly mutating into a broader crisis for democratic legitimacy itself. Western governments routinely frame global competition as a struggle between democratic pluralism and authoritarian intolerance. Yet that moral authority weakens when Muslim citizens in liberal democracies face routine political demonisation while attacks on mosques trigger equivocation rather than national reckoning.

This contradiction is increasingly visible across the Global South. From Jakarta to Rabat, from Doha to Kuala Lumpur, perceptions of Western hypocrisy are hardening. Muslim-majority societies observe governments condemning religious extremism abroad while tolerating anti-Muslim incitement at home. The strategic cost is profound. Soft power—painstakingly cultivated through diplomacy, development assistance, and security partnerships—erodes when democratic states appear unwilling to protect their own minorities.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation condemned the San Diego attack as evidence of the “grave dangers of Islamophobia” and warned that extremist anti-Muslim content circulating online was accelerating radicalisation globally. Such statements are no longer mere diplomatic formalities. They reflect growing unease among US allies and partners that anti-Muslim hatred is becoming structurally embedded within parts of Western political culture.

Western capitals should pay urgent attention. The machinery driving anti-Muslim hatred is no longer confined to fringe rallies or isolated extremists hiding in digital shadows—it is now woven into the political bloodstream of many liberal democracies. From Washington to London, the same ecosystem of fear circulates with terrifying speed: “replacement” conspiracies, anti-migrant hysteria, civilisational panic, and the portrayal of Muslims as an internal threat rather than equal citizens.

Online radicalisation has dissolved borders entirely; a teenager in Manchester can consume the same violent propaganda, memes, livestreams, and hate manifestos as someone in Texas, Warsaw, or Vienna within seconds. What once appeared as scattered national tensions has evolved into a transatlantic architecture of resentment amplified by populist politicians, algorithm-driven outrage, and media ecosystems that profit from permanent cultural anxiety. The danger is no longer simply lone-wolf violence against mosques or Muslim families.

It is the slow corrosion of democratic values themselves—the normalisation of suspicion, the mainstreaming of collective blame, and the quiet erosion of the pluralist ideals Western societies once claimed as their greatest moral strength.

The danger lies not only in organised extremism but in social normalisation. Across many democracies, anti-Muslim rhetoric increasingly hides behind the language of national preservation, border security, or cultural anxiety. Terms such as “replacement,” “invasion,” and “civilisational threat” migrate from anonymous online forums into parliamentary debate, tabloid headlines, and influencer culture. Once embedded in mainstream discourse, violence becomes easier to rationalise.

Media framing compounds the problem. When Muslims are attacked, scrutiny often shifts towards the victims' identities, religious affiliations, or geopolitical context. Following the San Diego massacre, some online commentators attempted to redirect attention towards conspiracy theories about the mosque itself. Yet attacks on other minority communities are more often framed unequivocally as assaults on shared humanity. The disparity is not merely ethical; it shapes public empathy and policy urgency.

This asymmetry feeds what security scholars describe as “reciprocal radicalisation”—a cycle in which competing extremist movements reinforce each other. Islamist extremists point to anti-Muslim violence as proof that Western societies are inherently hostile to Islam. Far-right extremists, in turn, weaponise Islamist violence to justify further hatred. Each movement survives on the existence of the other.

Breaking this cycle requires more than condemnation after tragedy strikes.

Democracies will need to treat anti-Muslim hatred as a national security threat rather than merely a social cohesion issue. That means robust enforcement of hate-crime laws, serious regulation of extremist content online, and political accountability for public officials who traffic in dehumanising rhetoric. It also demands intellectual honesty. The same democratic principles invoked to combat antisemitism, racism, and sectarian violence must apply equally to Muslims.

There is also a deeper moral question confronting liberal democracies. Multiculturalism was never simply an economic arrangement or immigration model. It was a promise—that citizenship would not be conditional upon race, religion, or ancestry. Islamophobia erodes that promise from within.

The San Diego massacre was horrifying because of its brutality. But its greater significance lies in what it revealed: anti-Muslim hatred is no longer episodic. It is networked, monetised, politicised, and increasingly global.

A society does not suddenly descend into intolerance. It drifts there gradually, phrase by phrase, meme by meme, speech by speech, until violence feels inevitable rather than shocking. San Diego was not merely America’s warning. It was everyone’s.