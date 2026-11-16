Demonstrators march down the Royal Mile toward the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland, to protest against proposed large-scale AI data centres on 14 November 2026. Photo credit: Jane Barlow

Thousands of people took to the streets of Edinburgh on Saturday, 14 November, to protest against the massive expansion of data centres in Scotland.

“Developers want to build monster data centres across Scotland and sell them on to big US tech companies,” the Stop AI Data Centres Scotland coalition wrote in the protest announcement. “There are over 20 already proposed and more in the pipeline, which would demand twice as much electricity as Scotland’s peak usage. This has huge consequences for our energy bills, water, health, communities, climate and nature.”

Dozens of organisations that joined the coalition and protest—including climate justice associations, anti-war groups, and trade unions—have demanded accountability from the Scottish government: a pause on expansion plans, proper impact studies, and public consultations. “Decisions on AI data centres should be led by the people, not by big tech profits,” they said. “The people of Scotland must have a say on how our public resources are used.”

Data centres return nothing to host communities.

Environmental organisations are warning that Scotland is becoming an increasingly attractive location for data centres due to “cheap land and a cool climate.”

But the Scottish government’s continuous referencing of “green data centres”—a term yet to be fully defined—as a development pathway cannot be dismissed as additional encouragement. This goes hand in hand with promises of data centres bringing more jobs, despite calculations showing these would number in the hundreds at best.

As a result, workers in Scotland would effectively bear the brunt of the massive data centres through increased costs of living and environmental devastation. “They demand massive public infrastructure and resource support,” emphasised Claire Robertson of the Edinburgh Trade Union Council, “yet return virtually no secure, permanent, or unionised jobs for the local communities forced to host them.”

Demonstrators hold anti-AI placards during a protest march against proposed hyperscale AI data centres in Edinburgh,Scotland, on 14 November 2026. Photo Credit: Jane Barlow

Environmental and health concerns

The scale of many proposed data centres is a particular concern for the public. Action to Protect Rural Scotland (APRS) warned that planned hyper-scale data centres are one hundred times bigger than existing data centres. “The 1000 MW site proposed in Chapelcross, Annan, would require the energy equivalent of a quarter of the entire peak demand of Scotland,” APRS found. “It would take Whitelees Windfarm, the largest onshore wind farm in the UK, eight years to generate the energy to power this site for just one year.”

Adding to fears about the impact on public infrastructure and the cost of living, health groups joined the mobilisations, emphasising that data centres represent health hazards as well. The People’s Health Movement (PHM) Scotland is among the networks joining the protest, insisting that the mushrooming of data centres brings risks for heart and respiratory health through air pollution, the risk of skin diseases “arising from contaminated water entering the water supply,” and hearing loss and tinnitus as a consequence of noise pollution.

PHM Scotland also highlighted the possibility of “increased mental health problems arising from loss of green space, noise pollution and the additional localised heat burden created by large data centres.”

Ties to the military-industrial complex

In addition to fears about consequences for local communities, organisations endorsing the protest expressed concerns about the potential international impact of hyper-scale data centres. “The rise of AI and the growing power of the tech oligarchy are intimately tied to the military-industrial complex,” said Coll McCail of Stop the War Scotland. “The Pentagon, for example, has already adopted an ‘AI first’ approach to warfare, spending 9 billion USD on data centres.”

“Closer to home, Peter Thiel’s Palantir has embedded itself within the Ministry of Defence, and the UK government has contracted Raytheon to train 60,000 soldiers in military AI every year. Scotland’s proposed data centres may yet be put in service for such aims, without sufficient public debate or discussion.”