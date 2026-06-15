The Filton 6. Photo credit: Free the Filton 24

Judge Johnson had proved his fascist credentials through rulings much earlier in the Filton trial than his vicious sentencing. Indeed, he had arguably already shown them when he released Tommy Robinson from a prison sentence or when, as a barrister, he had chosen to work for the intelligence services and Ministry of Defence.

But in his incredibly vicious sentencing, Johnson did something quite extraordinary. It was not just that he added a “terrorist connection” to the sentencing—a possibility deliberately kept secret from the jury. But in sentencing he recounted the prosecution version of events in its entirety to justify his sentences, including explicitly setting out all the details of the alleged violent disorder of which the defendants had been acquitted.

In short, Johnson used the “terrorist connection” to ignore the ruling of the jury and sentence them as though they had in fact been found guilty of all the things that Johnson had systematically rigged the trial to try to get them found guilty of—and failed.

The “terrorist connection” legislation is merely a part of an enormous slough of extreme, authoritarian UK legislation passed in recent years—including the Online Safety Act, the National Security Act and many others. It is bad enough in itself, as it defines as terrorism any illegal activity intended to “influence the government”—which makes all civil disobedience terrorism. But even within these broad powers, Johnson appears to have gone extraordinarily far in pursuit of his fascist agenda.

We should remember that three of the four defendants were convicted of nothing except for criminal damage. They were found not guilty of aggravated burglary and of violent disorder. For a first offence of criminal damage, an absolute maximum of about three years imprisonment might be given in the most extreme circumstances. That would result in spending one year and two months in jail before release on parole—less time than the activists have already spent in prison on remand.

But the six-year sentences given by Johnson—and by the look of him, that was the only sexual excitement he has ever experienced—having a terrorist connection are not eligible for parole. The activists will serve the full six years in jail: that is five times the length of sentence that might normally be expected in this case.

And all to ensure that there is no interruption to Israel’s ability to commit genocide or Starmer’s complicity in it.

We should also take head-on the question of Sam Corner and the very slightly injured policewoman. Yet again the internet is full of Zionist propaganda saying that she had “her back broken” or “her spine snapped.”

The first thing is to say that the jury specifically acquitted Sam Corner of intent.

The second thing is to say that her back was not broken in the sense that is commonly understood: there was absolutely no damage to the spinal cord, no loss of spinal fluid or other serious injury.

What there was—possibly—was an extremely small hairline fracture to one wing of a vertebra. And it was such a marginal fracture that not only was it not visible to the X-ray, it was missed by the first MRI examination also.

The treatment prescribed was ibuprofen and mild rest—not bed rest. Better in 6 weeks, completely healed in 3 months.

The Hasbara team has been in full drive trying to give a completely different impression of this unfortunate but unintentional injury, so it is important to understand what the medical evidence actually said. I am sure it was painful, and I extend my sympathies.

It is worth stating that the sledgehammer injuries inflicted on the activists—especially the completely acquitted Jordan Devlin—by the security guards were in fact worse.

The repression continues. Yesterday hundreds of people were again arrested for “terrorism” offences merely for expressing opposition to this state overreach. This little video I took just before the police moved in to arrest gives I think a very fair indication of the kind of concerned, kind and educated people they are—who are being swept up as terrorists in today’s fascist UK.

On Monday we will hear the English Court of Appeal decision on the proscription of Palestine Action as a terrorist organisation. I am pessimistic and suspect that the timing was long since choreographed with the Filton sentencing in order to provide a weekend of headlines and social media stating that Palestine Action activists had been found by a court to be terrorists before the Court of Appeal upholds the proscription. Indeed, I would not be surprised if Judge Johnson were quoted by the Court of Appeal on Monday.

I am back in Edinburgh, where we have submitted a “reclaiming motion” to reinstate the separate Scottish judicial review, and we hope to have an urgent hearing on whether our appeal can proceed.

If you can, please contribute to the costs of the Palestine Action legal case, but do not contribute if it causes you difficulty. If you know people who are able to afford to help and likely to be sympathetic, please do contact them and ask for their assistance. We are trying to keep a lot of very good people out of prison.

You can donate through this link via Crowd Justice, which goes straight to the lawyers.