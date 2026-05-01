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Geoff Bower's avatar
Geoff Bower
May 3

A horrible history thanks Binoy. If we live through this nightmare one hopes that the next administration has some self control and morals for good governance but I'm not optimistic.

The sputtering end game of the empire will probably persist.

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