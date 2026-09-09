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Les Johnston's avatar
Les Johnston
4h

It is so funny but, unfortunately, tragic that numbskulls in defence ride the roost.

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CFV's avatar
CFV
2h

I think Australians should look to "Tomorrow, When the War Began" as the model to fight - I suggest tongue in cheek.

Why is anyone talking about full on confrontation? The numbers (of any major powers planes, tanks, ships, soldiers vs Australian) and complexity of logistics and warring over very long distances don't make senses at all.

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