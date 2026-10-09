People hold a banner reading “End profiteering from housing” and “General strike” during a protest demanding political action to alleviate Spain’s housing crisis in Barcelona, Spain, 5 October 2026. Photo credit: Nacho Doce

Spanish trade unions representing millions of workers have announced a general strike for 11 November. The announcement comes amid nationwide mobilisations for the right to housing and only days after Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called for early elections for 29 November.

The strike was announced by the two largest union organisations, the General Union of Workers (UGT) and the Workers’ Commissions (Comisiones Obreras, CCOO), alongside the General Confederation of Labour (CGT), Basque unions ELA and LAB, and the Galician confederation CIG.

It will be the country’s first general strike in 14 years, excluding the feminist strike of 8 March, 2018.

Housing and wages are the same struggle.

“A key demand of this strike is to vindicate decent salaries to afford housing,” the Madrid Tenants Union wrote.

In their strike call, unions emphasised several demands that have been on their agenda for months. These include reductions in working hours, wage increases, health and safety measures in the workplace, eradicating precarious employment and progress in collective bargaining—a process that has been obstructed by employers for almost a year.

Yet, echoing the sentiment voiced on the streets, where hundreds of thousands have protested and erected encampments against a predatory housing system, the trade union call links all these demands to the right to housing.

“This is a strike with very clear foundations and labour demands,” CCOO’s Carlos Gutiérrez said. “Is it being called because working families cannot access affordable housing? Yes. But we cannot separate the inability to access affordable housing from the wage situation in our country and what is happening in the workplace.”

The general strike builds on a protest wave triggered by the eviction of 87-year-old Maricarmen Abascal in late September. After years of battle to keep the home she had been living in for 70 years, Abascal was carried out of the apartment on a stretcher. She remained hospitalised until Wednesday, 7 October, when the Madrid Tenants Union announced her death.

“Although a historic agreement was reached that would have allowed her to return to her home, this solution came too late,” the organisation wrote. “An absolutely avoidable situation, following an agonising process.”

A strike against all who “do nothing to solve the housing crisis”

Many of those participating in the protests recognised that Sánchez’s administration failed to implement policies that would truly address the housing crisis. Yet union and civil society statements emphasise the problem goes much further than the behaviour of a specific political option.

“It’s important to make clear that this is not a strike against any particular government, but against those who do nothing to solve the housing crisis, and also against the employers, who have kept the Agreement for Employment and Collective Bargaining (AENC) blocked for nearly a year,” Patricia Ruiz from UGT was quoted as saying in Público.

Political parties from the centre-left to the left have largely expressed support for the strike. Even PSOE figures who share the responsibility for not addressing the housing crisis signalled support for concerns outlined by trade unions.

While a general strike held only a couple of weeks ahead of an election would usually spell trouble for the incumbent administration, local political analysts say this is a peculiar situation that could swing both ways.

Right-wing options are polling high, but ongoing housing mobilisations could steer the electoral campaign away from scapegoating migrants toward issues of social justice—topics they are generally keen to avoid.