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Geoff Bower
Apr 17

An excellent essay Ms Vračar, I must say. Not enough emphasis is given in the "Global South" to the current Spanish leader's humane and pragmatic approach to relations with China. In Australia our major political parties seem "captured" or at least mesmerised by the antics of the USA and are currently allowing new military bases to be established here to safeguard us from CHINA. (That is pronounced with the mad orange king's ridiculous voice). Our biggest trading partner is this threatening beast by the way!

Pedro Sanchez is heard here but we are too timid to follow his example, I'm afraid.

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