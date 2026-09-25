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Mark Mazur (🇵🇱)'s avatar
Mark Mazur (🇵🇱)
4h

The general said: "It is well that war is so terrible; otherwise, we should grow too fond of it."

But if the war isn't terrible and you can merely enjoy it on TV?

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Geoff Bower's avatar
Geoff Bower
2h

Sane people must place some hope in Prof. Sachs' Open Letter to his countries Federal Members of Congress. Of course based on performance in Washington the likelihood of genuine action by Members is far from certain. This speaks to a state of politics that is deeply flawed by corruption, corporate and International lobbyists and, a lack of moral integrity of your so called "Lawmakers". Not that the USA is alone in these failings but it leads the way I think.

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