The people of Gaza watch an earlier round of the World Cup in the US. Photo credit: Ahmed Younis

The roar that echoed from the Nuseirat refugee camp to the cafes of São Paulo, from the squares of Rabat to the stadiums of New Jersey, was never just about football. When Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 in extra time to claim the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the Global South did not simply celebrate a sporting triumph.

It executed a coordinated geopolitical signal—an improvised, transnational act of anti-colonial resistance that exposed Western double standards, punished Argentina’s embrace of Israel, and elevated an unlikely European nation as a moral proxy for Palestinian solidarity. This was the moment cultural arenas became decentralised diplomatic battlegrounds.

Argentina’s President Javier Milei has made no secret of his ideological alignment. A right-wing libertarian and staunch supporter of Israel, Milei has visited the country multiple times since taking office in 2023. During a June 2025 visit, he announced plans to relocate Argentina’s embassy to Jerusalem.

He has called on Latin America to offer greater backing to Israel, declaring there is “no possible neutrality.” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu openly cheered for Argentina. The Isaac Accords—Milei’s diplomatic innovation—were designed to cement this axis.

Yet within Argentina itself, 55 per cent of the population holds an unfavourable view of Israel, compared with just 21 per cent who hold a favourable view. The government’s policy was out of step with its people. And the Global South noticed.

Spain recognised the State of Palestine on 28 May 2024, in a coordinated move alongside Ireland and Norway. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez framed it as a contribution to peace, a defence of international law and a rejection of diplomatic paralysis. Spain then became the first European nation to join South Africa’s genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares called the decision “necessary, just and, in light of what we have seen in this year, urgent.” Spain committed €50 million through the EU’s PEGASE in 2025 and created an Emergency Coalition for Palestine with Saudi Arabia, Norway and France.

This was not cheap symbolism. It was costly statecraft. Throughout the tournament, fans displayed Palestinian flags, demanded freedom for Palestine and opposed the genocide in Gaza. Moroccan fans gathered in New York’s Times Square waving Palestinian flags. Brazilian fans marched with Palestinian colours. Bosnians, who endured genocide themselves between 1991 and 1995, unfurled banners reading “Support for Palestine from Sarajevo.” French fans, Egyptians, Turks, Algerians—all joined a chorus that transcended borders.

In Gaza itself, war-weary Palestinians gathered at cafes in the Nuseirat refugee camp to watch the final, erupting in celebration as Spain defeated Argentina. “We came together to support Spain because it has stood by the Palestinian people for years,” said Numan Abdullah, a Gaza resident. “We are a people who seek peace.”

Colombian sociologist German Gomez captured the shift: “The dynamic of solidarity has been broken with Argentina.” Latin America was no longer a monolith. Brazil and Colombia, under left-leaning leadership, aggressively criticised Milei’s pro-Israel stance. The old assumption—that any Latin American or African nation would automatically receive automatic support against a European side—was shattered. Solidarity had become policy-contingent.

Perhaps no image captured this new cartography of solidarity more powerfully than the bridges of Indonesia. As the world’s largest Muslim nation—home to nearly 231 million Muslims, more than any other country on earth—Indonesia did not simply watch from the sidelines. Its people took to the streets, waving giant Spanish flags in cities from Jakarta to Manado, from Morotai to Ambon. In Manado, supporters unfurled a Spanish flag nearly the width of one of the city’s main thoroughfares along Jalan Pierre Tendean.

In Morotai, North Maluku, a resident’s house became a viral sensation after being draped entirely in the red and yellow of La Roja. Around 7,000 residents of Ambon took to the streets in a Colour Fun Walk, sporting jerseys of Spain alongside those of Argentina, Brazil, Germany, the Netherlands and Portugal. Videos of Indonesian fans marching with Spanish colours flooded social media. A Weibo post capturing the spectacle declared: “This is not Spain, this is Indonesia”—as masses of Indonesian citizens paraded with Spanish flags ahead of the final.

Spain’s Rodri lifts the World Cup trophy alongside teammates as they celebrate winning the World Cup. Photo credit: Hannah Mckay

This was not about football. Indonesia, like so much of the Global South, has watched the devastation in Gaza with horror. Its people, 87 per cent Muslim, feel the weight of Palestinian suffering as a personal wound. When Spain stood up—when it recognised Palestine, when it joined the ICJ case, when it dared to break with the Western consensus—Indonesia saw a nation worthy of its embrace. The Spanish flag became a symbol of resistance, carried not by Europeans but by Southeast Asians, bridging archipelagos and continents in a shared expression of solidarity.

That bridge, built not of steel but of fabric and conviction, spanned the geopolitical chasm between the Global South and a Europe that had finally chosen to listen.

What unfolded was not spontaneous emotion but structured coordination. Across different time zones, digital platforms and physical fan zones, the Global South demonstrated an advanced collective consciousness that required no centralised state direction. This was counter-hegemonic power in action: the weaponisation of global sport as a platform for geopolitical dissent.

The strategic implications are profound. Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds are now redirecting billions in green energy, agribusiness and infrastructure capital away from ideologically opposed states and into Brazil and Colombia. Trade agreements are being rewritten to secure food supply chains through Brazilian agricultural dominance, rewarded directly for its anti-colonial stance.

De-dollarisation mechanisms—such as local-currency and digital-asset trading—are being explored to insulate these partnerships from Western sanctions.

Argentina, meanwhile, faces severe economic blowback. Major Middle Eastern infrastructural investments, energy partnerships in the Vaca Muerta shale reserves, and agricultural import contracts are being frozen. Reciprocal state visits have stalled. Argentina finds itself structurally sidelined from lucrative South-South economic forums.

The 2030 FIFA World Cup—co-hosted by Spain, Morocco and Portugal—is no longer just a sporting event. It has become the premier institutional vehicle to solidify this new Global South-North geopolitical alliance. Spain’s status as a hero of the Global South, combined with Morocco’s position as a leader in the African and Arab worlds, turns the tournament into an unprecedented cross-border progressive platform.

Grassroots movements will likely enforce “ethical red lines,” actively pressuring FIFA to restrict or heavily monitor the participation of nations associated with ongoing human rights violations. Cultural expressions of solidarity—the display of Palestinian flags, anti-apartheid symbols—will be systemically normalised and protected by host states, rendering FIFA’s traditional political neutrality rules obsolete.

Yet this alignment must remain clear-eyed. Spain’s victory on the pitch does not guarantee permanent changes to European Union foreign policy or trade dynamics. To maintain its moral authority, the Global South must apply the same accountability to human rights issues within its own borders, rather than selectively projecting it onto global proxy conflicts.

FIFA emerged from the 2026 tournament with record-breaking revenues. Symbolic realignments must eventually translate into structural influence over corporate sponsorship, hosting rights and international sports governance.

What the 2026 World Cup final revealed is that the old geography of alliance is dead. Moral identity now supersedes geography. Historical colonial legacies are no longer automatic barriers to alignment—they are evaluated through the prism of contemporary policy. A nation’s geopolitical and human rights posture will dictate its international moral standing, entirely eclipsing past cultural or sporting sentimentality.

The Global South has issued its decree. The question now is whether the institutions of global governance—from the UN to FIFA, from trade corridors to sovereign wealth funds—will adapt to this new cartography of solidarity. The 2030 World Cup will provide the answer.

And when the whistle blows in that final in Spain or Morocco, the world will be watching—not just for the football, but for the politics that now breathe through every pass, every tackle, every goal. The beautiful game has become the geopolitical game. And the Global South is playing to win.