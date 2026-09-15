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Ted Dobson's avatar
Ted Dobson
3h

Right: When any country, nation, corporation organization etc..gets too big,(bloated) and overextends itself without respect to the reality of resource competition and depletion, eventually collapse, entropy and obsolescence is the inevitable result.

The USA is in an entropic state of contraction. Authoritarian corruption and incompetence are two manifestations of this relatively late stage American empire in decline.

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