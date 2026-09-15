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I see the Anthropic IPO has mysteriously increased to $2 trillion. I hope so. I could do with a laugh, and a company that's barely turned a profit raking in that much cash strikes me as being fairly hilarious.

Overall I'm inclined to think that much of this is a ramp. Both OpenAI and Anthropic are facing (delayed) IPOs. A government backstop of cash would be very useful. Trump is both greedy and gullible enough to pony up. Fear is a good motivator.

As to the huggingface nonsense: Agents are not sentient beings, but they can walk through security doors that have been left open. A lot of the panic about AI destroying us ignores the fact that this is an environment in which everything is programmed by humans.

Humanising Agents is done, usually by applying terms that are commonly used for human intent to things that have no intent, only commands. For the most part there is very little these systems can do that hasn't been explicitly or tacitly allowed. Some of this is piss-poor security, some of it is intentional. I've worked in software for most of my life and most of this stuff is just bullshit.

IMHO the Anthropic guy that 'resigned' because 'AI will kill humanity' (without giving a coherent explanation of how that would come about) is a plant or a grifter. Lots of money to be made these days in AI fear and loathing.

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