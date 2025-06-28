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Sian Siro
Jun 28, 2025

Being optimistic about BRICS/Communist China is like being hopeful for those strong young men taking over Germany in 1932...'They really seem confident about their ideology. Thats what I like.."

This? "Since the 15th century, the dominant ideology in the world has been Eurocentric"-

1- Um, what else would it be?

2 - Even with that, it wasn't that simple. From Las Casa/Columbus, through every single year, to late 19th century woke anti imperialists, ONLY the West had a countervailing ideology while um, doing what all humans have ever done to others.

Why can't people just ask AI? Its not like we expect you to read actual history anymore?

This is a very good undergrad C paper. Try again Boa!!

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