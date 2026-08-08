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David Elliott's avatar
David Elliott
2h

Capitalism and the free market create freedom for as long as the free market remains free. But the inherent tendency is always towards those with more being able to change the rules in their favour and thus become even stronger. You don’t have to be an economist to foresee that inevitable outcome.

So, like many human tendencies we have a trajectory not a stasis. And so what was true before - about what constitutes capitalism and how much freedom it creates - is necessarily not true now at least to some degree.

I might have - reasonably (?) - been a capitalist in the, say, 50s but not so today.

Using labels from the past really should be banned unless they’ve been appropriately updated.

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