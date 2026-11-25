Steve Resnick (left) and Rick Wolff circa 1985. Photo credit: University of Massachusetts

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This is an excerpt from Richard Wolff’s Question Everything: Professor Richard Wolff on Becoming An American Marxist (2026), published by Democracy at Work.

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Ian Seda: Let’s talk in more detail about the reception of your transition from a Monthly Review-inspired Marxism to a Marxism that drank from Althusser’s fountain. I’m going to provide you with three examples I would like you to comment on. The first is the one everybody saw, which was Herb Gintis’s response to your first published article with Stephen Resnik in the Review of Radical Political Economics in 1979.225 The second one that I want to ask you about is the one by a colleague of yours that you mentioned already, Robert Paul Wolff, who actually sat in one of your classes in the late 70s when you were teaching this material. Finally, the third example I want you to discuss regards Paul Sweezy. I read an interview done with Sweezy by Ahmet Tonak and Sungar Savran, where they ask Sweezy about developments in postwar Marxism, and Sweezy says

“The French fashions have a tendency to catch on from time to time. And there is a serious group at the University of Massachusetts, the Wolff/Resnick tendency. That’s a kind of development I’m not too sure that I understand. It’s a development of Althusserianism, French.”226

It would be great if you could talk a little bit about the reactions of Herb Gintis, Robert Paul Wolff, and Paul Sweezy.

Rick Wolff: Ok let me start with Herb Gintis. The problem with Gintis, and the same is true of Sam Bowles to some lesser degree, was that their understanding of Marxism was, in my estimation, severely underdeveloped. I know this sounds bad, but it’s the only way I can put it. They had done a bunch of reading, which wasn’t a problem, but they were way too influenced by what you might call the consensus notion of what Marxism was all about. For example, Marxism was seen as embodied in the Soviet Union, and they didn’t like the Soviet Union, which meant they didn’t like parts of Marxism. Also, Marxism was supposedly about the importance of politics and power and the state, and that’s what they liked about Marxism. For them, the economics they had learned was anemic neoclassical economics, with no place for power or class struggles. Everything in economics was a kind of engineering exercise in optimization or something like that, and it had none of the intensity of political conflict, struggle, and power. They liked Marxism because for them it was all about that. So they took it upon themselves to integrate issues of power, politics, and conflict into economics, from which they had been banished. But they never took seriously the idea that Marx in theory is a different way of defining and pursuing what economics is, which meant that they undertook a very, from my point of view, bizarre project, which was to integrate what they knew, which was neoclassical economics, with what they thought was the missing element in it, and that was a Marxian theory of power, class, and conflict, and that was what they were going to do.227 In that project, it was never necessary for them to ask any basic questions about philosophy, epistemology, ontology, none of those. No philosopher who asked such questions seemed to ever be of any interest to them.

Ian Seda: They did acknowledge the importance of liberal political theory in their thinking, which, as progressive North American economists, makes some sense.

Rick Wolff: Yes, like with, for example, John Rawls, but if you read Rawls, you will see right away that he assumes neoclassical economics or at least a large part of it.

So about Gintis’ criticism... When we wrote that initial paper around 1977, we were beginning the job of rethinking the transition from feudalism to capitalism, a topic that many Marxists had been driven to understand, starting with Marx himself in section 8 of Vol 1 of Capital. And also the debate among English Marxists, people like Christopher Hill, Eric Hobsbawm, and all the thinkers around the Marxist history journal Past and Present, a very important journal in England.

As I said before, we were trying to rethink “transition” in light of the Hindess and Hirst categories and Althusser’s philosophical foundation for them. I don’t think Herb Gintis ever read those things, and if he did, they went in one ear and out the other. He had no idea what we were trying to do, and so the critique, you know, just missed. It did not deal with what it was we had to say, and then it was a little bit harsh and wanted to reaffirm what everybody else had been doing. We didn’t learn much from that critique, something that happened to us more and more in the following years. We would give our papers to our colleagues, but the comments that came back... There was simply no communication. They didn’t understand what we were doing or why. As our colleague at UMass, Don Katzner, would tell us, “Why are you wasting your time studying philosophy?” You know that someone who asks a question like that is someone you can’t have much of a conversation with.

Ian Seda: Okay, so tell me about Robert Paul Wolff’s response to your work. He didn’t seem too convinced about your turn towards “overdetermination.”228

Rick Wolff: Robert Paul Wolff’s reaction was a bit different. He was outraged because he had come to the conclusion that much of philosophy was kind of empty, and that the really interesting work was being done by economists. And being a lefty, he included the Marxian economists. Given that he was a philosopher, I found this quite bizarre. He wanted us to talk to him about the labor theory of value, the theory of surplus value, and the relationship between prices and values. He thought that in that realm, there was a fantastic contribution to philosophy that he could help us make. Now, when we said to him, “Well, we don’t think that causes have effects, we don’t think in cause and effect, that’s meaningless to us, and here is why,” he looked at us as if we had just urinated on his shoes, as if there was something seriously wrong with us.

Robert Paul Wolff was a little bit like Sweezy and Magdoff. He knew that we had pedigrees from Harvard and Yale, from Pennsylvania and MIT, and that we were Marxist, so he was very respectful. Still, he didn’t have a clue what we were doing, and he couldn’t get his head around overdetermination and contradiction and all of that stuff. Funny that for a philosopher, he had no grounding in Hegel that I could determine. If he ever read Hegel, man, it never took.

Ian Seda: Well, he actually was very explicit and sincere about the fact that he barely understood what Hegel was doing, and that what he understood he thought was useless. In summary, you don’t need Hegel for Marx. He does get overly excited with linear algebra vis- a-vis Marx’s critical engagement with Hegel...

Rick Wolff: Exactly. The minute I hear that, I’m once again drawn to feeding my canary. I simply don’t know where to go with that, and I don’t want to be unpleasant.

So, about Ahmet Tonak’s interview with Sweezy. Do you know a little about Anwar Shaikh’s work with him?

Ian Seda: Yes, empirically operationalizing Marxian categories and digging into national accounts schemes to show how they are constructed, the implied biases, etc. I honestly think their book, Measuring the Wealth of Nations, is the classic on this type of work. They also have some interesting work debunking empirical claims by people like Bowles and Gintis about a net positive transfer from the state to the working class in the U.S. during the so-called “capital-labor accord” of the postwar period that many heterodox economists use as their warhorse.”229

Rick Wolff: Exactly, I totally agree. So it turns out that something along the lines of the first topic is what Sweezy and Magdoff eventually wanted me to do. And then, when I said to them that all I wanted to do was to develop a theory of banking, they looked at me and said it wasn’t necessary. You just had to figure out what those international banks were doing and then, as I told you before, Magdoff directed me. I remember being a bit offended.

Anyway, so Anwar does this important work. He has always been acutely uncomfortable with everything that Steve and I do, from the beginning. I do not know why. I’ve even tried a few times to have conversations. Steve and I thought, for the kind of work Sweezy and Magdoff hoped to see done, Anwar’s is as good as that kind of work is gonna be. Actually, from what I remember, we tried at least twice to get him hired at UMass.

Ian Seda: I actually remember one of those attempts. It was during my first year at UMass in the 2005 to 2006 academic year. Anwar gave a talk at one of the workshops in the fall, and afterward some of us students went to dinner with him and other faculty members at the Amherst Chinese restaurant. We had a pleasant conversation with him, and at some point, some of us moved in to try to convince him to apply to UMass. I don’t know if this was the reason, but the next thing we knew, he had applied. I remember vividly that some of us were drinking beer in the student lounge at UMass when we received the news, via our student representatives on the hiring committee at the time, that Anwar had applied for the job. We started celebrating, thinking it was a done deal. Of course, we thought Anwar Shaikh would be hired by our department without a blink of an eye! It turns out he didn’t get an interview, meaning he wasn’t even one of the finalists in that hiring cycle.

Rick Wolff: Right, because many other faculty members were terrified about him coming to UMass, and they became even more terrified when they saw that Steve and I had also supported this. And that was treated as shabbily as they treated David Ruccio, one of our students who, at some point during the early 1990s, had also applied for a job at UMass.

Ian Seda: I don’t know the case of Ruccio’s application, but regarding Anwar’s, I remember being told by one of our student hiring representatives that Steve Resnick, who was on the hiring committee, basically came in and said something like there was one clear top candidate that should be offered the job, and that was Anwar Shaikh.

Rick Wolff: Yes, that’s what we thought at the time, and they shot him down.

Ian Seda: Terrible... Okay, so what about Sweezy’s comments?

Rick Wolff: I tried at least a dozen times personally with Sweezy and Magdoff together, and with each of them alone, to explain what Steve and I were doing, meaning the Hindess and Hirst stuff on modes of production and social formations, and the Althusserian philosophy with particular emphasis on epistemology. And all that I can tell you is, it didn’t work. Either my explanations were too crude, or too underdeveloped, or they were too deaf and didn’t wanna hear about it. But I remember the last sentence in one of those conversations I had with Harry Magdoff, where he said: “Maybe you just can’t teach an old dog new tricks.”

Sweezy once said to me, “I just don’t understand what you are talking about.” And I remember that, with Sweezy in particular, I was trying to explain to him that nobody completely understands what’s really going on. We have a theory, a way to interpret reality, a way to make it meaningful, but much of that is us, and we’ll never know where the “us” stops, so you have to understand your own creation. He found this unbearable, simply incomprehensible.

By that time, we already had that type of experience at UMass. There was a left-wing fellow in the Political Science department at UMass named William Connolly, a very well-known, very good friend of Michael Best, who was a member of our department. He once came to a seminar where Steve and I explained all of this, and all he could say was, “My God, if we all create realities, then a nazi creates his reality, and we create ours,” and so Steve and I are nodding and saying, “Yeah, that’s about it, that’s what happens.” He went crazy. To him, this meant you could not battle nazism. And by the way, I was always very polite. I allowed people to explain to me how I didn’t understand nazism, how I had never suffered through anything of that, etc. I never said a word because I know stupid when I’m confronted with stupid.

Anyway, Connolly had done the same thing. For him, it didn’t make sense because, supposedly, you can’t do politics that way. In other words, either you do politics based on his epistemology, or you will be defined out of the political struggle. The arrogance there was so overwhelming, and you had to stop talking because if you kept talking, you would end up punching somebody.

So Sweezy and Magdoff really could not cope with what we were doing. And, as you previously noted, they referred to the French Marxists as a fad or fashion that rises and then fades. France is a country where you have the fashion of the clothing industry, the fashion of the cosmetics industry, and now this has become the fashion of the academic industry. They saw themselves as serious thinkers who wouldn’t get captured by the latest fad, and by that, they meant Althusser. I think Sweezy, not Magdoff, probably made an effort or two to read an essay by Althusser and found it “impenetrable,” which quite a few people over the years have said to me.

Ian Seda: It must have been an unpleasant feeling dealing with so many dismissals of your work, especially by people who had been so close to you for such a long time.230 When I looked at your correspondence with Sweezy and Magdoff, I could see that from the get-go, more or less specifically from their reading in 1977 of your initial drafts of your review of the Hindess/Hirst books and the transition article with Steve Resnick, they were uncomfortable with your embrace of new references in your intellectual development. And, well, in May of 1985, a week after being honored at UMass at a conference organized by AESA, they wrote to you saying they would not publish your book, Knowledge and Class, with Monthly Review Press. | wonder how expected or unexpected this was, given your previous personal and professional exchanges with them.231

Rick Wolff: Yes, since the beginning, it was clear that Harry and Paul were unhappy with our turn towards Althusser. They saw no need to go back to first principles, to interrogate basic theory or do epistemological research in/on Marxism itself. Since that was what our book, Knowledge and Class, did, we were not surprised that Monthly Review did not publish it. There were other reasons we did not regret their decision much, but I do not remember their rejection as a big deal by then.

It didn’t take long for Steve and me to recognize that we were alone and that very few people had any interest in what we were doing. And then it got ugly because people would dismiss what we were doing on the grounds that it was some sort of philosophical masturbation, a little like what Sweezy meant, a faddish way of playing with words. But they, you see, were doing the serious business of developing Marxism while we were playing around.

I had to sit at quite a few meetings where people in the faculty at UMass, people you know that you took courses from, would make remarks that, if I had been a different kind of person, I would have let them have it. I often had to hold Steve back, because he wanted to give it to them, and I kept saying, “No, you can’t do that. We need to get along with these people,” but there was no interest.

Ian Seda: Everybody reacted the same way?

Rick Wolff: To give you a minor example, a colleague in the economics department, Jim Boyce, asked me to come into his class to give a lecture on the concept of class in Marxian economics. So I did, and I came in, taught the class, knew a number of the students, and had very good conversations afterward, but not a word from Jim. And I knew that what I was doing was quite different from what he did, and we had even chatted. He had told me that he wanted a different perspective, but there was no engagement. Don’t get me wrong, he’s a nice guy, and I always got along with him.

It’s just that there was no engagement at any level, nothing. Diane Flaherty, nothing. Jim Crotty, nothing. Here’s the irony. There were two people in the department who understood what we were trying to do, and we could have conversations with them. One was Douglas Vickers and the other one was Randall Bausor, but nobody else.232

Ian Seda: Your account reminds me of Perry Anderson’s book Considerations on Western Marxism and his general description of various strands of Marxism that, for him, and in general terms, engaged in a reversal of the path taken by Marx, the path from philosophy to economics. It seems that in the eyes of your colleagues, you and Steve had retreated from economics into philosophy. So it seems you both got the same treatment.

Rick Wolff: Yeah, maybe. For the people who would say such a thing, I should remind them that, for reasons that have nothing to do with me, I was guided, literally, for my entire four years in college, through an in-depth tutorial on the entire corpus of Marx’s work, detail by detail, in German. I mean, who do you think you are talking to?

Marx was a philosopher. He wrote his dissertation in philosophy. He was a student of Hegel’s. Everything he did was infused with his philosophy, with all the twists and turns that that implied. The idea that you are gonna go back and develop Marx, and you don’t need to interrogate the philosophy, sounds crazy to me.

Still, I always had the feeling that maybe it wasn’t that my colleagues disagreed so much that we did philosophy. I think it was a more academic, primitive issue. You are an academic, or let me go back and be vulgar for a bit. At a certain point in my life, in elementary school, I discovered one day that the other boys in the class had a game. Who could pee the farthest? Out there, they would stand in the yard while the teacher was not looking, and there they would contest with each other about whose pee went the farthest. Academics are not supposed to play the peeing game, but they have an equivalent one. You have to be able to talk like you know whatever it is that’s being discussed at the cocktail party with the other professors. If they bring a book, you have to have a comment about that book. If they bring a thing that some economist is doing, you have to have something clever to say about it. To be caught as a professor in an “oh gee, what’s that? I’ve never heard about it” situation would be the equivalent of peeing in your own pants. You can’t do that. It’s too terrible. So I had the feeling that when Steve and I started talking, what the people we were with heard was that Steve and I were playing a one-upmanship game, that we were talking about stuff they didn’t know about, and we were trying to somehow make them feel inadequate. And they didn’t want any part of it, which, by the way, if that’s what they saw we were doing, I would have walked away too. I don’t wanna be made to feel bad.

I would hope I would have the ability to ask, “What’s that?” “Who’s that?”, or “Tell me about it” But I understand how they felt that way, and I think that’s a large part of it.

People didn’t wanna do the work, stop, take a year or two to read all of this stuff. We read for months, sending each other long letters, some of which I still have, in which Steve is all excited about this that he read in Althusser, and I’m all excited about that. And we had questions about not understanding or not agreeing with why Althusser is saying this, and then we tried to figure it out. We both recognized that we were more excited about that than about anything else in the Marxian tradition, a tradition we were glad to be part of, but this was dynamite new stuff, and we were very taken by it.

Ian Seda: Let me also ask you about a direct reaction against Althusser himself, probably the best known, that appeared in the second half of the 1970s, just as you and Steve were immersing yourselves in his work. To use the characterization of a Marxist professor in Puerto Rico, Georg H. Fromm, there was a “volcanic eruption” against Althusser’s work, which was E.P. Thompson’s 1978 book The Poverty of Theory, which I’m sure you read when it came out.233 How did you digest that?

Rick Wolff: Well, it didn’t have very much of an effect on us, and the reason was because of Hindess and Hirst. If you read their book and some of their essays, you’ll see that their work is an immense protest against British academic empiricism. They came out of that tradition, were trained in that tradition, and they used Althusser to really break from that tradition. They could not, and that’s very interesting about them, go beyond the break they made. If I had time, I would love to go back and read the work and write an essay as to why they couldn’t. It’s like asking Althusser, if you can, to the point that the hour of the last instance never comes, why can’t you go to the next point and ask yourself, why am I holding on to the last instance? What is this? Why am I doing this?

Is there a reason to do that? What’s at stake if I don’t do that? Those are the kinds of questions that Althusser asked to make all the breaks he did. And the answer, by the way, is that we are all like that. We all have our taboos, just like we have the capability to break them. We blindly follow some taboos.

We had been trained to understand how and why Althusser’s work undercuts British empiricism, so when we got the E.P. Thompson book, this was the obvious rejoinder. Yes, of course, there’s the empiricist who’s gonna tell you I have no use for any of these categories and this hypertheorization. This was very uninteresting for us. In a sense, we had already figured all this out from the other side. These are different intellectual projects based on different epistemological foundations, and because epistemology is partly overdetermining ontology, it’s gonna show up in ontological differences as well, not quite so sharply as you can delineate epistemologically. We knew all of that, and all that E.P. Thompson did was to affirm and confirm what we had already understood from Hindess and Hirst. I mean, it was a good job rhetorically sniping, puncturing, and mocking, but if you understand the issues involved, it wasn’t a refutation.234

Ian Seda: According to an early former student of yours, Bruce Roberts, that initial paper with Resnick on the transition from feudalism to capitalism started circulating at UMass in the Spring of 1977.235 Also, as we mentioned before, you then presented it in December of that same year at the ASSA annual conference. Finally, in the Spring of 1978, I saw in your correspondence that you had sent that paper for comments to various people, such as Bob Rowthorn, Terry Eagleton, David Levine, Willi Semmler, Paul Zarembka, Claudio Sardoni, Barry Hindess, Paul Hirst, Herbert Aphteker, and others. Still, I found it more interesting that you sought comments from your previous advisor (and Steve’s colleague) at Yale, William Parker, who responded with a “welcome back” regarding the recognition of “multi-causality” in history (his expression), which is in tune with your “overdetermination.”

Rick Wolff: My relationship with Parker was complicated, and his theoretical influence on either Steve or me was minimal. Steve and I were mostly being polite with Parker, whom we liked. He was looked down upon at Yale for studying economic history, which the others mostly thought was less important than theory or other subfields of economics. He was thus grateful for the few of us econ grad students who worked on econ history with him. That gratitude morphed into a kind of friendship. He also appreciated Steve because he was a faculty member who respected econ history. But of course, he had nothing to do with Althusser.

Ian Seda: Now, in terms of people who, like you, explicitly appreciated Althusser’s work, I wonder if you got to meet one of the most influential students of Althusser in Latin America, Marta Harnecker?

Rick Wolff: Yes, of course. I know all about her, and I’ve read some of her work. Just before she died, she helped produce a book on worker co-ops in Cuba, a very useful piece of work. And recently, I had her daughter, Camila, on Economic Update, and I wrote a blurb for one of her books.236

Ian Seda: So you did get to know her husband, Michael Lebowitz, who was part of the Monthly Review crowd?

Rick Wolff: Yes, absolutely, I’ve known Lebowitz all my life.

Ian Seda: I wonder if she could convince Sweezy, through Lebowitz, about the merits of Althusser.

Rick Wolff: (Smiles) I don’t know. But let’s be fair, Sweezy knew who Althusser was and, if I recall correctly, the Monthly Review published some of Ben Brewster’s translations of Althusser’s work.237 They knew it was stuff that people were reading, but they themselves couldn’t. By contrast, they loved E.P. Thompson, Eric Hobsbawm, and Joan Robinson.

Ian Seda: You mentioned earlier that you and Steve realized you were alone. But you weren’t alone. In the mid to late 1970s, a group of students joined hands with you to push these new things you were reading and trying to understand into new directions. People refer to it as the “Journal Group.” Can you talk a little bit about that work with those students at the time?

Rick Wolff: From the beginning, Steve and I had no expectation of this, none. We were entranced by what we were doing. We felt very lucky to be in a place where we could do the kind of work we wanted, both as teachers and as researchers with tenure. We always felt exceptionally lucky and privileged to be there. If we had some students, well, that would be even better. But what happened, and it was already true by the end of the 1970s, was that we had a lot of students, and by a lot, I mean we were two faculty members out of a full-time faculty of, I believe, 26-27, maybe more in those years. So we were only two, roughly 10-12 %, but we probably had a third of the graduate students, maybe more, working with us in one way or another, formally or informally. And that was an enormous inspiration to us, terribly exciting, validating that the students found this stuff exciting, as we did. Instead of students being irritated, they would pick up the excitement, especially when we taught together and literally worked out the theory in front of them. And now we really had what teachers and students rarely have, which is the excitement of collaborating on a project they both want to develop, and that was a wonderful improvement in our situation, very stimulating, very provocative in the best sense of the term. It also caused us immense headaches because our colleagues, to be blunt, were jealous.

Ian Seda: In your opinion, how did that jealousy manifest?

Rick Wolff: All kinds of hostilities. Let me take a useful detour. For most Americans, becoming a professor requires many years of hard work as an academic. Four years of undergraduate, and then two to three or more years of graduate courses, and then the long, drawn-out agony of the dissertation. An awful lot of people cannot stomach that. They wouldn’t even start. A big majority of students who begin PhD programs never finish. Okay, so how do you do it? How do you get through it? Well, for an awful lot of people, and here I mean mostly men, they put their emotional life on the shelf. They had to take the classes, they had to do the homework, they had to hand in papers, they had to take the exams, and they didn’t have the time to explore their own personalities, their own sexuality, none of it. And what it meant was that when you finally got through, and you were a young assistant professor, you were psychologically stunted. You were a psychological dwarf. You hadn’t grown up. You were still six years old, and if you were in a department where you were one of 28 people, and some people in the department had 10 students working with them on dissertations, and you had none, this was a very large problem. It was bigger for you than the problem of the boy whose pipi didn’t go as far as the other boys. You were deficient, inadequate.

If you add to this that some of the students weren’t very mature either, when they sensed the teachers’ emotional vulnerability, they went right after them. And the teachers, whose feelings were hurt, wouldn’t blame the students all the time. They would blame Steve and me. We, they said, had encouraged the students to embarrass them by asking questions they could not answer. For example, they didn’t know who Dominique Lecourt was, and why should they? So we got ourselves into one mess after another, and that was the price. That was the dialectic. We got an enormous satisfaction out of students who became the journal group, and later the Association for Economic and Social Analysis (AESA), and Rethinking Marxism, but we also paid a heavy price. Believe me, a very heavy price.

Ian Seda: I want to further ask you about the classroom dynamics that might or might not be conducive to indirect conversations with other faculty members. For example, in Jim Crotty’s graduate macroeconomics class at UMass, there would be a question in the midterm exam about how the Keynesian notion of “fundamental uncertainty” compared and contrasted with your use of “overdetermination.” Many students really appreciated this attempt at communication across approaches and courses in the department.

Rick Wolff: Yes, that was highly unusual, and to my knowledge, he was the only one who did it, and he didn’t do it for very many years, but he did do it. Look, let me be fair. There was a moment when, apart from Bausor and Vickers, two other faculty members gave Steve Resnick and me the idea that they might work with us, not that they agreed with everything we did, of course not, but that there was enough overlap that they were interested. One of them was Carmen Deere, and the other one was Jim Crotty. And Steve and I went to each of them and said: “Let’s work together, let’s write a paper together, let’s see where this goes.” Neither of them followed up. They weren’t unfriendly, but nothing came of it. Nobody else seemed interested. They were the only ones. Now that I think about it, it seems they were too afraid. I think that by that time, some things had happened, around the very late 1970s and into the 1980s. Specifically, by that time, the department had polarized. You basically had four groups: Sam and Herb, maybe with Edwards if he was still there. Then there was Steve and me. And then there were the subsequent hires for whom Jim Crotty was sort of the leader. Then there were the non-radicals. So you had four groups, and Steve and I were just two. What we had was a wildly disproportionate number of graduate students, but we were just two faculty out of 28, whatever the number was, and our proposal to Jim and Carmen was to work with us, because we had many of the same students, and we had similar interests, and were similarly disaffected from the others. We had something in common, and we could work together. But they were afraid. They were really afraid. It wasn’t anything but the fear of not being considered economists.

Ian Seda: What surprises me a bit with your dealings with the reception of your work is that you seem not to have given up on the economics community. I was going over the programs for the ASSA conferences and saw that in 1983, you presented a paper on “Althusser and Historical Materialism.” A couple of years later, in 1985, you presented a paper on “Concepts of Class in Marxian Theory” with Sandy Darity and Carmen Diana Deere as discussants. Finally, at the 1988 ASSA conference, you also presented a paper comparing different radical theories, with Heilbroner chairing the panel and Mirowski, Amariglio, and McCloskey participating. So even though the discipline and many of its practitioners within and outside the department are saying no, no, no, you didn’t give up. You still attended economics conferences, still presented papers, still developed the theory. Maybe it just meant you didn’t give a shit?

Rick Wolff: No, I think it’s interesting what you are saying. It’s not that we didn’t give a shit. It was that we were economists. We had gone through the economics program, and this is more true of Steve than me, he was always more the economist than I was. Although that has more to do with him being an American and me being a European, that’s what it’s really about. I grew up in an environment that took literature and philosophy seriously, and there was nothing particular about economics that ranked it higher. There was none of that. Whereas in this country, economists desperately needed to make themselves more scientific, more rigorous, more whatever than other social scientists. I didn’t have any of that. What I did have was anger because I knew—I couldn’t have put it in words then—but I knew that the professors who were telling me that what I do is not economics were full of shit. That I did understand. They just didn’t know what I was doing. They didn’t understand it, and they didn’t like it. I got that, and I accepted that. But the notion that they could determine what economics is and what it isn’t, I don’t know.

And that was even more true for Steve, ’cause, unlike me, being four or five years older was important to him. He had to be a straight economist because the movement wasn’t there yet to give him the emotional support to be a critic, so in his early years at Yale, he had to prove he was an economist. So there was no Marxism or radicalism in most of his early academic work, but there was a lot of econometrics and all that. And he did it well, and then the politics got him, especially after 1968. Being a few years younger meant I had a very different tradition.

Ian Seda: Rick, I don’t know if I told you this before, but after Rajesh Bhattacharya and I wrote the memoir for Resnick, published in the Review of Radical Political Economics, we realized that we should have traced the explicit references in his academic articles to anything Marxist or radical in his pre-UMass years.238 I know that Resnick read, and was deeply touched by, Michael Harrington’s The Other America, more or less when it came out in the early 1960s. It also seems he read Marx’s Capital with Hymer during that period, but the years 1967 to 1968 seem to be the final trigger for him to be explicit about his leftist influences in his academic publishing. From what I checked, his radical references in what appeared to have been published later include Bertolt Brecht, Franz Fanon, Maurice Dobb, the concept of “organic intellectuals,” etc. As a development economist, Steve seems to have translated this into, for example, equating economic development with imperialism. And this all seems to have culminated in what I would describe, to paraphrase Marx, as a “formal settling of accounts with his former development economics conscience” in his last published article in The American Economic Review, a paper for which you provided comments.239

Rick Wolff: Yes, my understanding is that that was part of Steve’s sort of last official farewell to the mainstream, and it happened while he was on the editorial board of the American Economic Review.240

Ian Seda: Okay, so Resnick always spoke of Douglas Vickers as having some interest in your work. Do you recall anything about that?

Rick Wolff: Yeah, Douglas loved the overdetermination, although he didn’t quite understand it, and when he would say things that were directly contradictory, we would point it out, and he would get very flustered, but he found it interesting. He thought the philosophy was wonderful. He was interested in epistemology, and for him, it was very close to the radical uncertainty that he liked to play with within Post Keynesianism. And there was a little of that from Donald Katzner too. Donald kept insisting he understood overdetermination, even though it was crystal clear he was having trouble with it, but at least he wanted to understand it.241 Carmen was very hard to read. She seemed very eclectic. She seemed to like everything.

Randall Bausor, like Douglas Vickers, was also interested in the epistemology part, not in the class analysis. Not that they were hostile, but it wasn’t interesting for them. Both of them were influenced by what’s called Post Keynesian economics, and particularly by the work of G.L.S. Shackle in England, who worked on radical uncertainty.242 So they picked up on the uncertainty that Keynes was willing to deal with, and then they were horrified by the attempt of probability to make the uncertainty go away. In other words, this childish effort to think you could do away with uncertainty by making the move that quantities were not precise numbers, but were actually probabilities. So, by assuming a normal distribution, you could get these fixed probabilities, but of course, there is no justification for assuming a normal distribution, none at all!

Either way, Bausor and Vickers liked radical uncertainty, but they were like Althusser in one way. You know, for Althusser, he could go to the point of saying that the lonely hour of the last instance never comes, but Bausor and Vickers could not take the uncertainty quite to the end. They just couldn’t do it. Same problem with Crotty. He liked a little bit of uncertainty, but he could not deal with the idea that he could not write, for example, an investment equation where investment is a function of the interest rate. That you couldn’t do. That there was no such function was impossible for him to accept. At that point, it was no more economics and no more rationality, and I think people like Crotty, or Diane Flaherty, and then, for sure, later Epstein and Pollin, for them we had left economics because they lived in the world of equations, maybe allowing for probability, but beyond that, no.

Ian Seda: From what we have discussed so far, it seems like the 1980s were a very important decade in your life in both academic and political terms. Academically, it’s a moment in which you find yourself navigating the waters of what was seen as the crisis of Marxism and the rising popularity of postmodernism and poststructuralism during the Reagan era.

Rick Wolff: The problem with the whole encounter with Marxism and postmodernism is an immense topic, and I don’t know how best to address it.243 Althusser and others had a French phrase: something can exist “avant la lettre.” You can know something before you have the word or expression for it.

We could not have said in the 1970s that modernism bothered us about Marxism. We didn’t know that because we weren’t aware of the literature on modernism and postmodernism. We were taken there slowly, via Hindess and Hirst, to Althusser, to the postmodern leadership of people like Jean-Francois Lyotard, Richard Rorty, Imre Lakatos, and others. All of that we had to learn to discover that Marxism had, like everything else, become caught up in modernism and that the few people in the 19th and 20th centuries who could break from modernism were in fact indebted mostly, even though many of them didn’t know it, to Hegel because his struggles included a struggle with modernism. And that’s why the dominant modernism of the 19th century rejected Hegel, threw him out. The same for Marx, who, like Hegel, was ambivalent here. He had moments of clear postmodern sensibility, but he also had moments of modernism, and that was a mess in his work.

Ian Seda: Can you be a bit more explicit about what, for you, was Marx’s main criticism of Hegel?

Rick Wolff: Sure. Everyone’s thought is, like everything else, uneven. That follows from an overdeterminist ontology. So too Hegel’s and Marx’s thoughts. Marx commented that Hegel’s grasp of dialectics was a magnificent achievement, while Hegel’s attempt to retain a quasi-Christian commitment to an idealism (Hegel’s absolute spirit, etc.) was a legacy from which Hegel failed to break. Marx then made that break. He brought Hegel’s dialectics into a materialist framework that included “moments” which Marx referred to as ideas, ideologies, theories, etc. For Marx, the latter were reflections of material contradictions that, in turn, acted back upon and reshaped those contradictions in a dialectical back-and- forth of mutual determination. But, unlike Hegel, Marx granted ideas and ideologies no original or independent existence apart from material realities. Marx himself—like Althusser a century later—came close to, but ultimately could not, break from assigning to material reality such an originating, independent primacy. Yet Marx, and especially Althusser, provided all the key insights needed to finally make that break. With a push from postmodernism, Steve and I made that break while teaching at UMass. It took the form of our shifting from dialectics to overdetermination in both ontology and epistemology in our work. This, in turn, led us, for example, to examine notions of sameness and difference in theory.

Ian Seda: Can you provide an example of this?

Rick Wolff: To give you an idea, much of the Marxian tradition believed, wrongly, that what Marx was trying to do in Volume 3 of Capital was to explain prices through value theory and competition. Now, this was wrong, and I knew it was wrong, but I didn’t know why it was wrong. Everything in my guts told me, “What are you doing!?” The mistake here is in failing to recognize that when two otherwise opposing systems of thought—Marxism and Neoclassical economics—agree on something, especially something wrong, that needs to be figured out. Why would two theories, so utterly different in where they come from, what their politics are, and what their objectives are, agree on something?

If they agree on something, that has to be explained. There may be a reason for it, but it has to be explained and approached critically. The idea that both Marxism and Neoclassical economics, or Marxism and Classical Political Economy, are alike in trying to explain why prices are what they are is crazy, but that was the assumption people were working under.

It’s also important to remember that this happened when Neoricardians and the Neoclassicals were fighting their Cambridge Capital Controversy in the 1960s, where they, too, were trying to figure out what the right explanation for prices and profits is. Many Marxists got caught up in this.

Ian Seda: I guess Maurice Dobb would fit perfectly in this description.

Rick Wolff: Yes, Dobb, and the other fellow who was very smart and very good, who wrote that other classic book on value theory a bit earlier in the 1950s?

Ian Seda: Ronald Meek?

Rick Wolff: Yes, Meek wrote a book, Studies in the Labor Theory of Value, which is one of the best books to read, and there are other examples. We only discovered in the 1980s the literature that allowed us to recognize that modernism was the problem and postmodernism was a particular and interesting response, and that, in a way, what Althusser represented was a partial utilization of postmodernism to begin the task of separating Marxism from modernism, or, if you like, reading Capital as a postmodernist, not as a modernist. But all of that took a lot of work to think through, and that work Steve and I did utterly alone. I doubt that, if we had not been friends and not been stuck in the same department, either of us could have done it by ourselves. We needed the back- and-forth to make it happen. And one of the reasons we could not discuss it with our colleagues was that they were simply not interested, and partly because they weren’t willing to do the reading and the thinking outside of economics that were absolutely crucial here.

Footnotes

See Savran and Tonak (1987). [see issue 1 below] For a relatively recent take on how “Marx’s representation of the power relationship between capital and labour in the firm is an essential insight for understanding and improving modern capitalism,” see Bowles (2018). For an example of Robert Paul Wolff’s concerns regarding the concept of “overdetermination,” see his letter addressed to Rick Wolff, Bruce Roberts and Antonio Callari, dated June 11, 1978 and available here: https://robertpaulwolff.blogspot.com/2017/11/me-to-rick-cleaned-up.html. For Rick Wolff’s response, dated July 22, 1978, see: https://robertpaulwolff.blogspot.com/search?q=overdetermination. [see issue 5 below] See Shaikh and Tonak (1987, 1994) and Bowles and Gintis (1982). For a more comprehensive criticism of the “capital-labor accord” discourse, see McIntyre and Hillard (2008). In a letter to Wolff dated February 14, 1977, Sweezy starts his message by saying: “It saddens me that your Marxism and ours seem to be on rather divergent roads, at least for the present. Let’s hope that convergence will re-emerge later on.” Apart from the review of Hindess and Hirst and the transition article with Resnick, Magdoff and Sweezy reacted via correspondence to Wolff’s article on Marxian crisis theory and his co-authored work on the “transformation problem.” Vickers would, for example, acknowledge the work of Wolff and Resnick in his 1994 book Economics and the Antagonism of Time: Time, Uncertainty, and Choice in Economic Theory (Vickers 1994). For another important criticism of Althusser at the time, see Clarke (1980). See Wolff (1981) and Resnick and Wolff (1987, 30-31) for further comments on their reading of Thompson (1978). See Roberts (2018). Harnecker’s participation in Economic Update can be viewed here:

See Althusser (2001). See Bhattacharya and Seda-Irizarry (2015). It seems the first explicit radical references can be found in Hymer and Resnick (1969) and Hymer and Resnick (1969/1970) while they were still working at Yale University. Resnick (1975b). This paper was presented at the 1974 ASSA conference held in San Francisco, California (December 28-30), in a panel titled “A Reassessment of Development Economics” with Arthur Lewis as chair and Irma Adelman, Hollis Chenery, Andreas Papandreou and Stephen Resnick as presenters. The paraphrase comes from Marx’s well-known statement in the preface to his 1859 Contribution to the Critique of Political Economy that he and Engels “settle[d] accounts with our former philosophical conscience.” Resnick served on the editorial board of the American Economic Review from 1974 until 1977. See Katzner (2018) for his understanding of overdetermination in relation to Post-Keynesian contributions on “uncertainty.” See Shackle (1992). For a relatively recent attempt to articulate this, see Wolff (2018).

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BIBLIOGRAPHY: FROM MY OWN KNOWLEDGE, NOT CHECKED (verify before use)

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