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Rob Roy's avatar
Rob Roy
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As long as the West supports the genocide by the jews of "Israel" and the US, the world can suffer the consequences. It's baffling how Americans couldn't see through the lies and propaganda of MSM and Trump enough to NOT elect a monster as president.

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