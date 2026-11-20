From left, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump meet in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday, 19 November. Photo credit: Mandel Ngan

Disputes about Ukraine and NATO almost always boil down to the issue of the rights of Ukraine. Does Ukraine have the right to join NATO? Some answer that every sovereign state can choose its own mechanisms to ensure its security. Others object that no state can strengthen its security at the expense of another. This is the principle of indivisible security, which was reaffirmed by all OSCE members, including Ukraine, in Istanbul in 1999 and in Astana in 2010. In my opinion, the principle of indivisible security is incompatible with Ukraine’s membership in NATO.

However, the question of the rights of Ukraine is not the most important. In fact, it is not whether Ukraine has the right to join NATO, but whether the United States is obliged to enter into a military alliance with Ukraine. If you formulate the question in this way, the answer will be unambiguously negative.

NATO is not a club that a country joins by submitting an application. It is a mutual defence treaty, and Article 10 of the North Atlantic Treaty provides that existing members “may by unanimous decision invite” another European state to join the alliance. In this sense, no country has the right to join NATO.

The United States is not obliged to provide Ukraine with any security guarantees; doing so would undermine the national security of the United States. An alliance with Ukraine would oblige the United States, in accordance with Article 5, to consider an attack on Ukraine as an attack on itself, given that Ukraine’s border with Russia, the world’s largest nuclear power, is more than 2,000 kilometres long. Ukraine would have an incentive to take reckless risks in relations with Russia, hoping that the United States would stand up for its interests. As a neutral country, Ukraine would be forced to behave prudently, and Russia would have no reason to fear Ukraine, and therefore no reason to intervene. Both the Soviet Union and Russia respected the neutrality of Austria, Finland, Sweden and Switzerland after World War II.

George Washington in his “Farewell Address” wisely advised the nation to “steer clear of permanent alliances with any portion of the foreign world”, and Thomas Jefferson in his first inaugural address called for “entangling alliances with none”. An alliance with Ukraine would be exactly the “entangling alliance” against which they warned.

The Monroe Doctrine leaves no doubt about it. In his annual message of December 2, 1823, President James Monroe said that the United States would consider any attempt by European powers “to extend their system to any portion of this hemisphere as dangerous to our peace and safety.” Similarly, Monroe noted: “In the wars of the European powers, in matters relating to themselves, we have never taken any part, nor does it comport with our policy, so to do.” This doctrine was based on the principle of reciprocity. Europe did not interfere in America’s affairs, and the United States did not interfere in European conflicts.

Russia was among the powers that Monroe spoke about, because the principle of non-colonisation, formulated by Secretary of State John Quincy Adams, partly corresponded to Russia’s claims to the Pacific coast of North America.

The same principle of reciprocity is still relevant today, but with much greater force. For two centuries, the United States has insisted that no major power should create military alliances in the Western Hemisphere. In 1962, the United States came to the brink of nuclear war defending this principle in Cuba.

Based on the same principle of reciprocity, the United States should not enter into a military alliance with Ukraine or Georgia on the border with Russia. What the United States claims in its own region, it must also respect in relation to other great powers in their regions. This is not a sphere of influence within which a great power decides who will govern its neighbours. This is a security sphere within which every great power must refrain from creating hostile military alliances on the borders of another great power.

The project to expand NATO by including Ukraine and Georgia was developed by neoconservative strategists of the 1990s, who saw the collapse of the Soviet Union as an opportunity to establish permanent American domination in Eurasia. This violated the assurances given to Mikhail Gorbachev in 1990 that NATO would not move “an inch to the east”. In 1997, George Kennan warned that NATO expansion would be the most fatal mistake of American policy in the post-Cold War era.

Nevertheless, this project was carried forward at the summit in Bucharest in 2008. American neoconservatives in the Bush administration pushed NATO allies to announce that Ukraine and Georgia “will become members of NATO”, despite Russia’s clear objections. At that time, German Chancellor Angela Merkel understood that this statement would be perceived in Moscow as a declaration of war.

The terrible consequences were the war in Georgia in 2008 (recklessly unleashed by Georgia, which overestimated the support of the West) and the war in Ukraine, which has been going on since 2014, has claimed the lives of hundreds of thousands of people, and has led to the destruction of a significant part of the country. The neoconservatives’ project failed, and Ukraine paid the highest price for this failure, though Europe, Russia and the United States paid too.

However, the project was not closed, perhaps due to pressure from the CIA, which often acts as an independent branch of government. In November 2026, according to the leader of the Kiev regime Zelensky, American negotiators in Abu Dhabi voiced the idea that Ukraine would join NATO in exchange for the withdrawal of troops from Donbass. The Kremlin rejected this idea. Russia has demanded that Ukraine abandon NATO membership as a condition of any peace settlement and has said that it would not sign an agreement that leaves a loophole for joining the alliance.

That is why the President of the United States must clearly and publicly state that the United States will not enter into a military alliance with Ukraine or Georgia and will not support their accession to NATO. The president does not need the consent of other countries to state the policy of the United States, and since NATO expansion requires unanimity, an unambiguous refusal by the United States would settle the issue. Such a statement would remove the main obstacle to a peaceful settlement. It would consolidate the neutrality of Ukraine, as was done with Austria in 1955, in an agreement that would meet Kiev’s interests in terms of peace, sovereignty and reconstruction, and would also give Ukraine the opportunity to pursue membership in the European Union as a neutral state.

Such a clear statement would strengthen the security of the United States. The United States would be rid of the constant threat of war with Russia because of obligations it should not have assumed. It would also contribute to the resumption of diplomatic engagement with Russia on strategic arms control, which has been without a treaty since the Treaty on Measures for the Further Reduction and Limitation of Strategic Offensive Arms expired in February 2026. In addition, it would show the whole world that the United States is ready to respect the security of other countries in the same way that it has demanded, since 1823, that others respect the security of the countries of North and South America.

US President Donald Trump said that talk of Ukraine’s accession to NATO was the cause of the war and promised to put an end to it. Now he has the opportunity and the necessity to act in accordance with this statement and defend the interests of the American people, as opposed to the lobbyists and influential circles of the military-industrial complex. If he were to state clearly and publicly that the United States has no commitment or interest in creating a military alliance with Ukraine, he would finally put an end to the failed project of the 1990s and pave the way for peace in Ukraine and for greater security in both the United States and Europe.

[Not in the Russian file you sent; check before keeping:] Jeffrey Sachs, an American economist, professor at Columbia University and special adviser to three UN Secretaries-General, exclusively handed over to Rossiyskaya Gazeta for publication his new article, not yet published in the West, entitled “The right question about Ukraine and NATO”.

[Same note:] Sachs is widely known for his consistent and impeccably argued position: he believes that the Ukrainian crisis was provoked by attempts to expand NATO to the east, and he also advocates building a fair security architecture in Europe that takes into account the interests of all stakeholders.