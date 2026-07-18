Rohingya refugees crowded on to the hull of their boat. Indonesian authorities rescued 75 people but many others were missing. Photo credit: Zainal Abidin

The final days of June 2026 will be etched in infamy, though the world will scarcely notice. Two vessels slipped out of Myanmar’s Rakhine State carrying more than 500 Rohingya souls. One lost contact immediately. The second capsized off the Ayeyarwady coast on 8 July. Both are now maritime graves.

This is not an anomaly. This is the predictable, priced-in outcome of a decade of international abdication. The United Nations reports that nearly 300 people have already perished or vanished in the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal this year. In 2025, more than 6,500 Rohingya attempted these ocean voyages; nearly 900 died or went missing—making it the deadliest year on record for this route.

The UN has rightly called it the world’s deadliest maritime passage for refugees and migrants. Yet the world watches, wrings its hands, and does nothing.

Bangladesh, a nation already straining under immense demographic pressure, now hosts nearly 1.4 million registered Rohingya refugees across 34 camps in Cox’s Bazar—the largest refugee population on Earth. The 2026 Joint Response Plan appeals for $710.5 million to support 1.56 million refugees and host communities. It faces a 37 per cent funding shortfall. The budget has been slashed by $250 million—26 per cent less than 2025. By June 2026, only $368.3 million had been received, leaving the appeal less than half funded.

The consequences are devastating. Weeks of torrential monsoon rains have triggered landslides that claimed at least 17 Rohingya lives in July alone. More than 52,000 Rohingya have been affected. The Norwegian Refugee Council warns of “growing humanitarian needs across Cox’s Bazar”—a crisis within a crisis. More than 235,000 Rohingya children remain without formal education.

Healthcare facilities operate under extreme pressure. Only 23 per cent of refugee households earned any income through cash-for-work programmes last year; 35 per cent had no source of income whatsoever and depended entirely on humanitarian assistance.

This is not humanitarianism. This is a holding pattern for a people stripped of citizenship. The Rohingya are not recognised as citizens of Myanmar unless they can prove residence prior to 1948—an impossible threshold for a community systematically denied documentation. Myanmar’s 1982 Citizenship Law excluded them from the country’s officially recognised ethnic groups, rendering them stateless and undocumented.

They cannot obtain Bangladeshi citizenship. They cannot move freely. They cannot legally work. They exist in a permanent legal vacuum—biologically alive, politically dead.

ASEAN, the regional bloc that should lead, remains paralysed by its own non-interference principle. In July 2026, ASEAN foreign ministers finally met Myanmar’s counterpart in Bangkok—the highest-level direct contact since 2021. They reaffirmed the Five-Point Consensus. They demanded nothing. They offered no accountability.

Just days before, Myanmar’s parliament had formally rejected the Five-Point Consensus, declaring it irrelevant and an interference with national sovereignty. ASEAN’s response? More dialogue.

International rights experts have condemned ASEAN’s failure to act. Former Malaysian foreign minister Saifuddin Abdullah warned against normalising ties with the junta, noting that the junta-controlled parliament had rejected ASEAN’s own consensus. Yet ASEAN persists in its carefully calibrated reengagement, treating a genocidal regime as a legitimate partner.

China and India protect their strategic corridors. China’s Belt and Road investments in Myanmar—particularly the China-Myanmar Economic Corridor and the Kyaukphyu port—give Beijing immense leverage over the junta. That leverage is deployed for economic advantage, not human rights. India’s silence is equally damning. The great powers have reduced the lives of 1.4 million people to a geopolitical footnote.

The International Court of Justice heard the merits of The Gambia’s genocide case against Myanmar in January 2026. Rohingya survivors testified with remarkable courage. A judgment is expected later this year. Yet even if the Court confirms genocide—as the evidence overwhelmingly demands—what then? The ICJ’s 2020 provisional measures order has been openly flouted. Serious abuses have continued, especially since the 2021 military coup. The Court can name genocide. It cannot stop it.

Fortify Rights has warned that “if the ICJ fails the Rohingya, international law will be irreparably weakened.” The evidence is extensive. The atrocities were not episodic but part of a sustained pattern of genocidal violence prohibited by the 1948 Genocide Convention. Yet the world has chosen to manage this genocide rather than stop it.

The United Kingdom’s Genocide Determination Bill, currently before Parliament, offers a model: a formal legal pathway for courts to make preliminary determinations on genocide, triggering government action. Lord Alton’s words ring true: “We cannot go on letting people get away with the crime above all crimes, the apex crime, the crime against humanity that is genocide. It’s time to break the vicious circle.”

Every nation has existing obligations under the Genocide Convention to prevent and punish genocide. Those obligations are not optional. They are not contingent on geopolitical convenience. They are binding.

The 2026 maritime tragedy—500 souls lost at sea—is not a natural disaster. It is a man-made catastrophe, the direct consequence of a world order that has perfected the art of managing catastrophe without resolving it. The Rohingya are not drowning in the Andaman Sea. They are drowning in the abyss between the world’s stated values and its practised indifference.

Bangladesh’s Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus has been explicit: “It is not only Bangladesh’s duty but also the responsibility of the international community to share the burden of the Rohingya crisis.” Bangladesh has placed “significant emphasis on the effective implementation of the Global Compact on Refugees, particularly its fundamental principle of shared responsibility and burden-sharing.” But praise has not produced the political pressure or burden-sharing needed to change the structure of the crisis.

What must be done is clear. ASEAN must establish a dedicated Rohingya crisis task force with a mandate that transcends non-interference. China must be pressed to move from rhetoric to action—conditioning its Belt and Road investments on genuine progress toward Rohingya repatriation and accountability.

The international community must close the $155 million annual funding gap through mandatory contributions from G20 nations. Every ASEAN member state, every OIC member, and every permanent member of the UN Security Council should adopt genocide determination legislation similar to the UK’s bill.

But these are technical fixes to a moral crisis. The deeper truth is that the Rohingya have become the living proof that the international community can name genocide, document genocide, litigate genocide, and still allow it to continue in plain sight. We have created a global system where maritime death is priced in, where justice is procedural rather than real, where refugee camps have mutated into permanent zones of biological survival without political future.

The world has learnt to manage genocide. The question is whether we can still learn to stop it. The Rohingya are watching. History is watching. And the Andaman Sea keeps claiming its dead.