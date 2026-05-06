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Geoff Bower's avatar
Geoff Bower
8d

But no "statement of concern" or similar from our DFAT or its pathetic Minister Wong?

I there was any Australian condemnation of the High Seas piracy and the ongoing genocide in Gaza, I must have missed it. Dog forbid we speak up in protest, sanction Israel or stop our supplies of parts for its war machine.

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