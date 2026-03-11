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David Elliott's avatar
David Elliott
Mar 12

In the ME the US has become a protection racket just like those run by the Mafia.

Iran wants to stop this and could be seen to be acting like Eliot Ness’s ‘Untouchables’ in 1930s Chicago.

I think once again the Untouchables will come out on top. I sincerely hope so.

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Mark Heffernan's avatar
Mark Heffernan
Mar 12

The moral wrangling inside the failings of applied math literacy and logical shortcomings of money will one day be just a joke about a truly foolish and mathematically illiterate populace.

Here is a presentation in which the AI called Grok, under strict requirements for provable analysis, is used to explicitly confirm the ages old errors and the correction presented by Marc Gauvin & the MSTA:

https://grok.com/share/c2hhcmQtMg%3D%3D_6ed64a55-dd77-4dd5-832e-2fbadea4c532

One day the exceedingly long Age Of Monetary Illiteracy will come to an end.

https://bibocurrency.com/index.php/downloads-2/19-english-root/learn/299-stop-wwiii

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