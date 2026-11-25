Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang with the US president, Donald Trump, at the A New Golden Age summit in Washington, DC, last month. Photo credit: Evan Vucci

“Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang pulls off an unlikely comeback in just 11 days,” read a 23 November Washington Post headline. The embattled executive had been asked to step down by his company after it emerged that he had multiple extramarital affairs, including with a subordinate and someone United States (US) intelligence alleges is a Chinese spy. Much to the surprise of his MAGA base, it was President Donald Trump, the man who pushed the Republican Party toward a hawkish stance on China in 2016, who “convinced‘ Nvidia’s board to reinstate Huang. The reversal was no aberration. It exposes Trump’s China hawkishness as an instrument rather than a principle, one he discards whenever it threatens the speculative AI economy that sustains his presidency and enriches him and his tech-oligarch allies.

In 2016, as a presidential candidate, Trump complained,.“We are being ripped by many countries, China being the No. 1 abuser.” That same year, Jared McKinney argued in a National Interest article titled “How the GOP Stopped Loving China” that Trump had moved the Republican Party out of the consensus on engagement and trade with China that it had held since the 1970s and into the ranks of the China hawks. Trump called China “a currency manipulator” and warned,.“We can’t continue to allow China to rape our country, and that’s what we’re doing.” As president, Trump turned the specter of a China threat into a tool for shaping policy, yet by his second term, his AI agenda had placed him on a collision course with his own China hawkishness.

In his second term, Trump’s economy depends heavily on speculation about AI. By some estimates, AI accounts for roughly half of the S&P 500’s growth in 2026. Yet today’s models are not intelligent in any meaningful sense, which is why AI researcher Meredith Broussard calls them “artificial unintelligence.” They are probabilistic statistical predictors known as large language models, and because they lack intelligence, they are prone to errors, such as getting summaries wrong 50 percent of the time or fabricating content in what are called “hallucinations.”

Deploying these unintelligent systems to replace human judgment and labor has proven costly. Roughly 95 percent of AI pilots fail to deliver measurable returns, health care use has been linked to botched surgeries., and in education the technology has encouraged cognitive offloading and atrophy so severe that some critics warn schools using these tools are inviting a “self-lobotomy.”

Technology companies insist that AI’s costs and flaws are justified because the technology will eventually produce artificial general intelligence (AGI), which equals human intelligence, and then artificial superintelligence (ASI), which surpasses it. In the meantime, they operate at a financial loss, with OpenAI projected to burn $115 billion through 2029. Nvidia, which designs the chips that power AI, has a stake in AGI’s arrival, and much of its business model now depends on investing in AI companies. Its investment portfolio is valued at $100 billion. In effect, Nvidia has leveraged itself like a bank, betting on AI firms to achieve AGI. If those firms fail, the financial shock would ripple through the entire industry and the national economy.

To excite investors, Big Tech treats AGI as a certainty and dismisses researchers, including this author and Gary Smith, a professor of economics who calls such claims an “.AI delusion.” Yet speculative investment is only part of the problem with deploying unintelligent systems to replace human judgment and labor. These systems also behave in ways their creators cannot explain,.including blackmailing people, lying, escaping, and hacking without authorization. In response, during the summer of 2026, a whistleblower named Jacob Coxon and some in Big Tech warned that AI could destroy human existence

These alarms produced serious calls for reform or regulation from Senator Bernie Sanders., former President Barack Obama., former Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon., and nearly 200 economists and tech leaders. By October 2026,.66 percent of the public wanted some form of regulation on AI, but Trump did not. He dismissed the fears as a “hoax.‘ and invoked the foreign threat he had cultivated for years:.‘We’re leading China on AI. We’re the most sophisticated country in the world and frankly I want to keep it that way, because whoever wins AI, wins.’ Congress followed, with Speaker Mike Johnson saying lawmakers would not regulate AI because they did not want to ‘lose the edge to China.’

Industry tried to have it both ways. In public, many in tech responded to public opinion by voicing agreement. For example, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei said the US was in “a race to the bottom, spurred by commercial incentives,” and Microsoft announced strict limits on future models. Some observers suspect the industry embraced regulation because it had concluded that AGI was unattainable and hoped for a regulatory regime that would protect its companies. Indeed, the calls came just months after OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said he was “pretty wrong” about AI’s economic and social impact, backing away from his earlier warnings of a “jobs apocalypse.”

Yet while publicly signaling alignment with public opinion, industry leaders were working the other side. The Wall Street Journal reported that Elon Musk of xAI and its Grok chatbot, Mark Zuckerberg of Meta, and Jensen Huang successfully lobbied Trump against new federal regulations on AI. Amodei himself, only weeks after his “race to the bottom” remark, echoed the administration’s argument in a lengthy September 2026 essay,.warning that a “Chinese lead in AI would pose grave danger for the US and the world.”

The Huang affair shows how thin the China rhetoric is. US intelligence had reportedly been telling Trump for over a year that Jensen Huang was involved with a Chinese spy named Alice Huang (no relation). The warnings did not stop Jensen Huang from persuading Trump to permit some Nvidia chip sales to China, and reports indicate that Trump’s inaction allowed Alice Huang to exploit her relationship with Jensen to pass technology to Beijing.

Trump’s decision to abandon his China hawkishness and ignore the intelligence reports had little to do with protecting ordinary Americans and much to do with enriching himself and the tech executives who fuel his economy. When Huang stepped down, Nvidia’s stock fell nearly 40 percent., erasing more than $1 trillion in value. The turmoil spread beyond the company: the S&P 500 lost $5.5 trillion in market value between its October peak and Huang’s reinstatement. When Huang returned, Nvidia jumped 31 percent in 24 hours.

By the end of 2025, Nvidia stock, worth between $12.5 million and $58 million according to a CNBC analysis, was one of the three largest individual holdings in Trump’s portfolio, which he claims he does not manage. CNBC also reports, citing financial disclosure forms., that Trump bought or sold Nvidia stock at least 103 times during his second term, in transactions worth $27 million to $97.5 million. The forms require filers to report in broad dollar ranges, so these figures are estimates. A Washington Post analysis found his Nvidia holdings were worth $13 million to $62 million at the end of August 2026, and The Guardian reports that Huang’s return made Trump at least $15 million richer.

As a lame duck in his final term, Trump seems unconcerned about hypocrisy toward his base. He has reneged on releasing the Epstein files., started the forever war with Iran he promised to avoid, and presided over rising inflation and gas prices he vowed to lower, while his record on First and Second Amendment rights falls short of his promises. That indifference may soon prove costly. A new Congress is arriving on a wave of hostility toward Big Tech, fueled by the spread of AI into daily life and by the disruption that Flock cameras and data centers have brought to communities. In fact, on 3 November 2026, voters rejected all 41 pro-data-center ballot initiatives. Some Republicans have signaled openness to working with Democrats on Big Tech. With Democrats holding massive majorities in both chambers, Trump may face the most difficult stretch of his presidency, and the China hawk who rescued Nvidia could find that the patriotism he once wielded as a shield is now exposing him as a self-serving opportunist who put his own fortune ahead of his country and its citizens.